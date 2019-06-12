AVON PARK — Attention cell phone photographers. For all those who can’t resist taking photos of anything and everything with their cell phones, here’s your chance to shine.
Heartland Cultural Alliance is holding its first ever HCA cell phone photo contest.
The contest is a fund-raiser for HCA and provides shutter-bugs with an opportunity to win some prize money as well as recognition for that masterpiece hidden away on your cell phone.
The rules are simple. Take pictures of people, places and things with your cell phone. It can be natural beauty, architecture, residents, animals, lifestyle, culture or whatever you choose. Even selfies can be submitted.
Photos can be natural or digitally manipulated. They should be ready to display, created by the entrant and available for sale. Space is limited so enter soon.
HCA judges will decide which pictures will be in the exhibit. Submissions will be judged on aesthetics and originality.
Votes will be in the form of raffle tickets purchased for each photograph. Winners will be selected by popular vote. In addition, the raffle winner will get a 13-by-19-inch print of their choice.
The exhibit will be on display during the month of August at the HCA Museum Gallery.
Entrance fees for HCA members is $10 for first image, $5 for additional images. Non-member fees are $15 for first image, $7 for additional images. Submissions are limited to three per entrant.
Deadline for entry is June 28.
Entry forms and information are available at the HCA website, www.HeartlandCultural Alliance.org. Click on the Photo Contest Submission button.
For more information contact Fred Leavitt, email info@HeartlandCultural Alliance.org, Phone (863) 402-8238
Heartland Cultural Alliance is a 501 ©(3)not-for-profit-organization dedicated to enriching life in Highlands County by supporting and promoting its art and culture.
The HCA is located at 310 W. Main Street.
