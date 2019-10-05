By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Fire crews from opposite ends of Highlands County responded to a structure fire and vehicle fire one after the other Wednesday evening.
At approximately 5:15 p.m., Highlands County Fire Rescue units from Leisure Lakes Station 29/30, DeSoto City Station 19, Emergency Medical Services and Battalion 1 got called to a 20-by-25-foot shed on Josephine Court.
Fire crews had it under control in 15 minutes, according to HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor. There were no injuries.
The loss was $5,000 and the Division of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.
Then, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Highlands Lakes firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on County Road 64 East at Old Bombing Range Road. They found a trailer loaded with hay and heavily involved with fire.
Engines 1-1 and 2-1, and Tanker 1-1 responded from Highlands Lakes, with mutual aid requested from the Avon Park Bombing Range Fire Department for a tanker.
Highlands County Road and Bridge responded with a tractor to help remove the hay and spread it out so firefighters could extinguish it fully.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief 2 and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
The fire was ruled accidental and there were no injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.