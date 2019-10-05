By PHIL ATTINGER

Staff Writer

SEBRING — Fire crews from opposite ends of Highlands County responded to a structure fire and vehicle fire one after the other Wednesday evening.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., Highlands County Fire Rescue units from Leisure Lakes Station 29/30, DeSoto City Station 19, Emergency Medical Services and Battalion 1 got called to a 20-by-25-foot shed on Josephine Court.

Fire crews had it under control in 15 minutes, according to HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor. There were no injuries.

The loss was $5,000 and the Division of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

Then, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Highlands Lakes firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on County Road 64 East at Old Bombing Range Road. They found a trailer loaded with hay and heavily involved with fire.

Engines 1-1 and 2-1, and Tanker 1-1 responded from Highlands Lakes, with mutual aid requested from the Avon Park Bombing Range Fire Department for a tanker.

Highlands County Road and Bridge responded with a tractor to help remove the hay and spread it out so firefighters could extinguish it fully.

Highlands County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief 2 and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The fire was ruled accidental and there were no injuries.

