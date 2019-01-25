SEBRING — On Friday, Jan. 18, at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue, a sheriff’s deputy posed as a street-level drug dealer and allegedly sold faux narcotics to 10 people.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Special Operations Division and the Sebring Police Department joined forces to conduct a reverse sting operation.
“One of Sheriff [Paul] Blackman’s top priorities is to try to eliminate the street-level drug trade, and this kind of operation is one way to do that,” Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said. “The operation used cut up Alka-Seltzer tablets to resemble crack cocaine and oregano as fake marijuana.”
The following people were arrested and charged in the reverse drug sting:
• Karey Coleman, 57, of Sebring, solicitation to purchase cocaine and cannabis;
• Marcus Culverhouse, 31, of Sebring, solicitation to purchase cocaine and cannabis;
• Matias Mancebo, 25, of Sebring, solicitation to purchase cannabis, possession of cannabis under 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Stanley Green, 53, of Avon Park, solicitation to purchase cannabis;
• Stephanie Thompson, 21, of Sebring, possession of cannabis under 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Alfredo Gonzalez, 52, of Sebring, solicitation to purchase cannabis, and tampering with physical evidence;
• Elizabeth Wortman, 38, of Sebring, solicitation to purchase cannabis;
• Gary Wortman, 57, of Sebring, solicitation to purchase cannabis;
• Javier Mota, 41, of Avon Park, solicitation to purchase cocaine;
• Sharry Smith, 27, of Sebring, possession of cannabis under 20 grams.
