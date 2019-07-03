In the beginning of our newly found love for Christ, we are on fire looking for ways to do something, anything, as long as it is right. We carefully watch our actions and words in an attempt to make it through each day as sinless as possible because we don’t want to disappoint or make God mad. We feel we should know better than to allow ourselves any human latitude of error.
Then the day comes when we feel we have fallen from grace. The questions begin to flood our minds. How can I still be saved now? Will God still love me and forgive me? The list of negative self accusations goes on and on.
The answer is easy; God always loves you despite who you are or what you’ve done. We humans are the ones who retain the constant guilt of sins or poor choices we make. It is kind of like carrying around a duffel bag and every time we sin, we drop it in the bag. If this bag is never emptied, it will only get heavier and heavier. Getting stronger at carrying around useless cargo is not an ideal way of gaining strength.
How is it that God loves us despite all the bad we do? God forgives and forgets. Easier said than done, I know. Forgetting a wrongdoing begins by forgiving the wrongdoer. In an article written by Jaquelle Crowe, she explains, “God forgives us and stops holding that sin against us in judgment.” Crowe went on to write, “That doesn’t mean we forget their deeds; sometimes we can’t. But it means that we stop holding that sin against them. We forget by forgiving.”
If God was not a forgiving god, one who gave up loving us because we made a mistake, Heaven would be empty. I don’t believe that to be the case. Our hearts and minds are to be more like Christ, in that He was a man quick to forgive and move on. He did not forgive someone and remind them to take the burden with them. No, he stated he would take our burdens on himself, and he did. To refuse to believe God forgives is to refuse Christ’s ultimate sacrifice for each of us on the cross.
Some of the finest examples of God’s love and forgiveness are found printed in the pages of the Bible. These are stories of God’s mercy being shown to men who were not society’s best. If you had to give just one example: Saul of Tarsus. Saul persecuted Christians in great numbers. By all accounts, Saul would be considered a murderer. His reign of terror continued until his trip along a dusty road to Damascus when Jesus took steps to change the course of Saul’s future and possibly all of mankind’s.
Saul was renamed Paul who is responsible for nearly a third of the New Testament.
So, if God has enough mercy and love for a man like Paul, don’t you know He loves you too? There is absolutely nothing you or anyone else can do that will extinguish that love bond. Next time you are feeling down and wondering about your salvation, remember, God loves us anyway. Make sure you love Him back.
James Fansler is Lake Placid police chief. He can be reached at lakeplacidchief@gmail.com .
