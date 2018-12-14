SEBRING — On Wednesday afternoon, a head-on collision occurred near the intersection of U.S. 27 and U.S. 98.
At 1:47 p.m., the driver of the white Hyundai Santa Fe Sport appeared to have a medical issue, which caused difficulty with driving, according to Trooper P. Miller from the Florida Highway Patrol.
The driver of the white Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, who was found to be at fault, reportedly left the roadway, hit an electric pole and came back onto the highway. Almost immediately afterwards, he hit a red Honda Fit.
An ambulance transported the driver of the Santa Fe Sport to a local hospital to treat his injuries.
Charges are unknown at this time.
