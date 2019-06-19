The 2019 Dixie Youth Baseball District 8 Tournaments wrapped up on Sunday after a long hot weekend at the Lake June ball fields in Lake Placid.
The tournaments were broken down into four age groups: Tee-ball (ages 5-6), AA (7-8), AAA (9-10) and Ozone (11-12).
Teams from Avon Park, Sebring, Lake Placid and Okeechobee came together at the Lake June ball fields to battle for a chance to advance to their respective state tournaments.
In Sunday’s Tee Ball game between the Avon Park Red Devils and the Okeechobee American Brahmans, the Red Devils dominated by an impressive final score of 22-6.
The AA or pitching machine competition went into extra games. Going into the first game of the day Avon Park had a record of 2-1 in the tournament.
Okeechobee had to win to force game five. The Brahmans tied up the tournament by defeating the Red Devils 12-2 and forcing a fifth game.
The Red Devils kept the game close but came up short in the fifth game. Okeechobee defeated Avon Park by a final score of 9-6.
In the AAA contest, the Sebring Blue Streaks were undefeated going into the final game against Okeechobee. Sebring defeated Okeechobee 8-2 and kept their record flawless becoming district champions with a record of 3-0.
“We beat Okeechobee the day before 14-1 but I knew they were better than they played,” said AAA Coach Brian Simmons. “We knew the rain was coming so we threw two of our better pitchers and got the win after a rain delay in the second inning. I am very proud of them winning and I was proud of them fighting the weather. We got that rain delay and had to come back out and play with a wet baseball but we gave the ball to pitcher Hunter Stone and he acted like the ball wasn’t even wet. He pitched four great innings of shutout baseball. We have three weeks to get ready for the state tournament. We will practice when we can, stick to the basics and get ready to play some of the best teams in the state.”
Sebring battled Okeechobee in the Ozone district championship game. The Blue Streaks rallied to narrowly defeated the Brahmans in the bottom of the ninth by a final score of 6-5. Sebring had an unbeaten record of 3-0 and are the Ozone District 8 Champions.
“The district championship was a real dog fight,” said Ozone Coach J.D. Travers. “I can’t take anything away from Okeechobee, they are a scrappy little team. Dalton Todd pitched a great game and kept it close. We tied the game up in the sixth inning and Cole Travers came in to pitch. He was great for us. He is a real reliable pitcher and came in and closed. He kept us tied up until we won it in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was a nail bitter and a close game until the end. I am super proud of these boys and all the hard work they have put in. We are gearing up for the state tournament in Bristol. We are super proud of them, they fought all the way and they deserve to go to state. We hope to make some noise up there. We are going to work on the fundamentals and the basics. We don’t want to work them too hard and wear them out but just keep putting the reps in and keep doing what we have been doing.”
The winners of each division will head to their respective state tournament. The Tee-Ball and AA State Tournaments will be held at Max Long Complex in Sebring. The tournaments begin Friday, June 28.
AAA and Ozone have quite a trip ahead of them as they head to Liberty County where the Majors (ages 13-14) will also be battling for the state title. Those tournaments begin Friday, July 5.
