Oh, to be young again.
Congress has a 29-year-old who apparently has all the answers to our problems.
Alexandria Cusco Cortez has arrived on the scene and has become the media darling and a pain in the neck to Nancy Pelosi. This woman, now known as AOC, has decided that the country is doomed and the world will fall apart in 12 years. She wants free education. Medicare and free money for all the unable and the unwilling (I really like that part). This will all happen when we tax the rich at 70 percent.
She advocates doing away with cars, buses, airplanes and cows because they all emit fossil gases and the cows are doing the same thing. There go your favorite steaks and hamburgers. We are all expected to take a train wherever we go.
Is this woman real or delusional?
She is a true Socialist; her latest outrageous comment is that we should not bring any children into the world as they we are unable to breathe clean air and will have a short life.
This ex-bartender is now drawing a comfortable salary and has the media at her beck and call.
When I was 29, I knew I had a lot to learn. AOC has apparently learned everything already, probably at the seat of a whole bunch of left wing professors. It is amazing that the announced candidates for the Democratic Party are waiting for her endorsement of support. They have been led down the primrose path.
Hal Graves
Sebring
