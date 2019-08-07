Many people desire to be healthier, and sales of nutritional supplements reflect such desires. A report by Packaged Facts titled “Nutritional Supplements in the U.S,” says supplement sales reached $11.5 billion in 2012 and have been climbing ever since.
In addition to an increase in supplement use, gym memberships also have increased. IBIS World’s “Gym, Health & Fitness Clubs” market research report indicates the number of gym memberships have increased in the last several years as consumers have become more health-conscious.
While these avenues to health certainly can be beneficial, individuals also can turn to many health boosters in their own homes to help them achieve their goals of living healthier lifestyles.
Lemon water: Lemon water is now being touted as a beneficial addition to one’s daily diet. Lemon water can help reduce acidity in the body, including removing uric acid, a main cause of inflammation. Lemons contain pectin fiber, which can aid in weight loss by helping to fight hunger pangs. Lemons also contain a load of vitamin C, which can give the immune system a boost.
Yogurt: Probiotic pills can help return healthy bacteria to the digestive system, but so can eating yogurt regularly. Look for yogurts that contain live and active cultures for optimal benefit.
Bicycle: Dust off that bicycle that has been hiding in your garage. Cycling is an excellent form of cardiovascular exercise, and riders can tailor their intensity levels to correlate to their ages and abilities. Many people find cycling an enjoyable form of activity because it gets them outside and often doesn’t feel like exercise.
Fruits and vegetables: Produce offers many of the vitamins and minerals people look to supplements to provide. Including diverse fruit and vegetable choices in one’s diet can improve health in various ways, including providing a boost to the immune system.
Honey: Honey is a valuable superfood that can boost overall health. In addition to soothing sore throats, it can serve as an antibiotic and wound healer, provide allergy protection, increase calcium absorption, and provide a source of energy without the insulin spike associated with other forms of sugar.
Being healthier is a goal for many people, and certain foods, beverages and products already in your home can help you get on a healthy track.
