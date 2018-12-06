Holiday turkey stuffings are in a category all of their own. Other types are those prepared for mushrooms, cabbage, wraps, and other small food items. Although referred to as turkey stuffing, most such holiday dishes are made separately from “The Bird,” which allows us to use a wider variety of ingredients.
Shop for your stuffing building blocks in the healthy aisle: make your stuffing base from whole grain bread, brown (or wild) rice, or corn meal. For texture contrast and flavor, add veggies, dried fruit, or nuts, herbs or spices. The U.S. Constitution doesn’t require us to eat unhealthy fare during the holidays or at any other time of the year. Try these easy, nutritious, and delicious recipes for your holiday meal or for any day of the year. Happy and healthy holidays to you.
Bread Stuffing With Apples, Apricots, and Nuts — 4 servings
1/3 cup coarsely chopped roasted walnuts
1 cup dried apricots
1/3 cup olive oil (not extra virgin)
1 large medium yellow onion, chopped
2 Golden Delicious apples, (unpeeled), cored, quartered, thinly sliced, then chopped
1 tablespoon lemon juice
6 slices whole wheat or multi-grain bread
1-1/2 stalks celery, thinly sliced
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
2-1/4 tablespoons dried tarragon
1/3 cup raisins
2/3 cup water or low-fat milk
In a small bowl, cover apricots with boiling water. Let stand 15 minutes. Drain, cool, and chop apricots into small pieces. Set aside. Do not chop apricots before soaking. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in onion, cover, reduce heat, and cook slowly about 12 minutes, until onion is translucent, stirring once. Meanwhile, prepare apples in medium bowl. Thoroughly mix with lemon juice, using your fingers. This is to prevent the apples from turning brown. In a (separate) large bowl, tear bread into small pieces, and set aside. When onion is done, add celery, salt, pepper, and tarragon. Cook 7 minutes. Add the water (or milk), apricots, raisins, and apples. Cover and cook 5 minutes. Stir the onion mixture into the bread. Mix well. If it is too dry, drizzle a bit more water (or milk) evenly over stuffing and mix well. Gently mix in nuts. Keep warm, if desired, in an ovenproof covered dish at 180F-degree oven.
Bread Stuffing with Mushrooms — 4 servings
1/3 cup coarsely chopped, roasted walnuts
1/3 cup olive oil
1 large yellow onion, chopped
4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
15 fresh white mushrooms
2-1/2 stalks celery, thinly sliced
2-1/2 tablespoons dried Italian seasoning
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
6 slices whole wheat or multi-grain bread
2/3 cup water or low fat milk
Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Mix in garlic and onion. Reduce heat, cover and cook about 12 minutes, until onion is translucent, stirring once. Meanwhile, thoroughly rinse mushrooms under gently running water, and promptly dry them with paper towels to prevent them from absorbing water and becoming soggy. Remove and reserve mushroom stems. Cut each mushroom in half and slice crosswise. Slice the mushroom stems. When onion is done, add celery and mushrooms (including stems) to onion mixture. Stir in Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Cover and cook slowly until mushrooms are tender but not, well … mushy, stirring twice. In large bowl, tear bread slices into ½-inch pieces. When mushrooms are done, add water (or milk) and stir mushroom mixture into the bread. Mix well. If the stuffing is too dry, drizzle a bit more water or milk evenly over it and thoroughly blend. Mix in the nuts, and keep the stuffing warm, if desired, in an ovenproof covered dish at 180F-degree oven.
Rice Stuffing with Cranberries and Nuts — 2 servings
1 cup uncooked brown rice
½ cup coarsely chopped roasted walnuts
2 tablespoons olive oil (not extra virgin)
1 yellow onion, coarsely chopped
¼ cup dried cranberries, chopped
1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest
¼ cup orange juice
Rinse the rice in a fine-mesh strainer and cook according to package directions. Meanwhile, heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Stir in the onion, cover, reduce heat, and cook slowly about 12 minutes, until onion is translucent, stirring once. Add cranberries and orange zest. Mix well. Cover and cook slowly 1 minute. Add juice and stir onion mixture and nuts into rice. Serve hot or cold.
Judy E. Buss is a nutritional cooking instructor, blogger for the American Holistic Health Association, and speaker.
