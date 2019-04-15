While most days we get extreme satisfaction out of our days, sometimes what we do for a living can be quite sad. Fortunately, most of us experience more joy than sadness. I think you can all relate to doing a project and feeling like you have accomplished something. Pure satisfaction. Everyday, when we attempt to help a patient hear better, we are indeed “starting a project.” Every patient is different: Different hearing loss, dexterity, lifestyle, mental capacity, eye-sight and desire. Some patients come to us because they want to hear their spouse, while some come to us just to avoid divorce.
I just want to say congrats to the ones who have made the choice to hear better and to enjoy life more. And thank you to the family and friends who have shown encouragement and support. It’s a big deal when someone cannot hear and feels isolated, and it just doesn’t have to happen.
I wish I could make spouses, significant others, kids, and friends understand just how some people struggle with making a decision to seek help with their hearing (or even better help). Sometimes all it takes is someone else to say, “you need help with your hearing.” Often at our appointments, the patient will say to their family member that accompanied them, “What do you think I should do?” Why do they ask you?
They don’t really ask because they want your permission. Mostly, they just want someone to acknowledge that they need to do something to make their life better. They have spent the better part of two hours getting their hearing tested, counseled and demonstrating hearing instruments to reveal to them a new hearing world. So, if they ask you, be supportive. They brought you with them because they care. They want to hear you better.
They want to hear everyone better. They want a better life.
This advice also goes out to family and friends who are not necessarily at their appointment. If you are not here, you don’t really know what takes place. Please be supportive. Last week I spent 2 1/2 hours evaluating a unique hearing loss. The patient had a dead ear and poor quality older hearing aids. Upon demonstrating with new Bluetooth hearing instruments that we can indeed give her 96% speech understanding in noise with some special adaptive measures, the patient was elated. They had bought aids a few years ago and ever since has just been “waiting to come to us!” So excited for her!
We ordered the hearing aids and even though I knew this was a difficult fitting, the results of our extensive exam just do not lie. We could improve their speech understanding over 45% than with the aids they were currently wearing. Again so very excited for this patient. Four days later we got a call from a “family member” that the patient’s old hearing aid (just one) was good enough ... ugh! Really and how would that family member know that?
So, now there is not just the frustration of spending two hours of quality time with this patient, but now just sadness. How sad it is that someone who is not walking in their shoes can determine what is best for them. Sad that someone else has this type of influence. Just sad.
Untreated or inadequately treated hearing loss speeds up the progression of memory problems, leading to Alzheimer’s. It slows down your activities and your life. Why would anyone not be enthusiastic about a loved one trying to have the best life possible? Be proactive with your health and your life. Remember, you know yourself best. Go with your gut and stay away from the nay-sayers. Appreciate and encourage those around you who are trying to do the best that they can to enjoy their life with you. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center. Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
