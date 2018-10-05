One of your readers stated as fact that, "Kavanaugh is [present tense] an angry, out of control drunk." Presumably she was referring to the Honorable Judge Kavanaugh, and note that she failed to offer a shred of evidence to support this very serious accusation.
The spurious charge originated with Dr. [Christine Blasey] Ford who presented herself as a licensed psychologist and a college professor. The facts are that Dr. Ford is not a licensed psychologist and never had been, and she is not a full professor. Dr. Ford claims that she traveled to a certain house - she doesn't know where the house is, or who owns the house - and was "attacked" while at a party there with a number of her friends. Not one of her friends can recall either the house or the party. In fact, the three "friends" identified by Dr. Ford all denied under oath that they knew anything about this party. When the party was over, Dr. Ford traveled over eight miles home, but doesn't know who drove her home.
Dr. Ford stated that she has a crippling fear of flying, so she could not fly to Washington and appear before Congress. Recently, Dr. Ford flew to Costa Rica to look at a house she might buy, she flew to Hawaii for a vacation, and she flew to suburban Maryland to attend a funeral, but her debilitating fear of flying prevented her from accepting a Congressional invitation. Then, Dr. Ford claimed that she did not know Congress offered to send someone out to California to interview her, although it was on the network news and in all the newspapers.
Earlier this year, Dr. Ford found herself on a California beach with close friends, who encouraged her to contact the media with her "story." Dr. Ford, who clearly recalls details from thirty-six years ago, cannot recall the names of her "friends," so, of course, they cannot be questioned by the FBI. None of these friends has come forward to substantiate Dr. Ford's story. Following Dr. Ford's recent flight to BWI, she stayed in a hotel and took a polygraph test. She has no idea who paid for the hotel or the test, which consisted of two questions, neither of which were about Judge Kavanaugh. But she "passed" the test.
Dr. Ford's ultra-big-league lawyers are working for free. No further comment. And, until one of her lawyers gave her instructions, Dr. Ford - two master's degrees and a Ph.D. - didn't understand that a person taking an oath should raise her hand. Meanwhile, Dr. Ford is the beneficiary of about a million dollars in donations from total strangers, but she cannot figure out how to access the money. Trusting the intellect of your open-minded readers, I'll leave it to them to decide who is telling the truth - and who very clearly is not.
Don Cogswell
Sebring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.