The athletes from the Heartland acquitted themselves quite well at the FHSAA State Track and Field Meet held Friday and Saturday in Jacksonville.
Leading the way was Avon Park distance runner Dylan Branch. The talented Red Devil senior capped an outstanding high school career by finishing fifth in the 800 meters at the Class 2A State Meet in a school-record time of 1:53.44.
Branch also competed in the 1600 and finished fourth in a personal-best time of 4:21.19. Branch, who earned a medal in both events, has signed a track and cross country scholarship with Montreat College in North Carolina.
“Dylan is the best distance runner I’ve ever coached,” said Avon Park co-track coach Chet Brojek. “It was very hot and humid in Jacksonville and he ran well in both events. He had a wonderful high school career and I’m sure he’ll do very well in college.”
Avon Park junior Emily Vargas also competed in two events. Vargas finished 10th in the 800 with a time of 2:19.67. She came back on Saturday to finish 10th in the 1600 in 5:21.67.
“I’m very proud of Emily,” Brojek said. “She overcame an injury and some adversity to have a terrific season. She is a hard worker. loves to run and I’m looking forward to seeing what she can accomplish her senior year.”
Avon Park also had its girls 4x800 relay squad qualify for the Class 2A State Track Meet. Vargas was a member of the squad along with Kiersten Oca, Amy Schlosser and Adrianna Hernandez.
The quartet ran well but did not qualify for the finals.
Lake Placid was represented at the Class 2A State Track Meet by sophomore Christy Shank in the pole vault competition.
Shank scratched on her attempts and did not make it to the finals.
Sebring High School competed in the boys 4x400 relay at the Class 3A State Track Meet.
The Blue Streaks finished 14th overall in a time of 3:23.56. Members of the relay squad were Shareal Taylor, junior Chase Doty, junior Jaheim Sanders and junior Jabari Knighten.
“I’m real proud of the boys,” said Sebring co-track coach Renee Crenshaw. “It was rough in Jacksonville because most of Friday’s running events were cancelled because of rain and storms. The FHSAA reseeded the relay teams and put us in a fast heat. We finished sixth in that heat and came in 14th overall which is pretty good. All of the kids worked hard and we had a good season.”
