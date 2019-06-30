LAKE PLACID – The 2nd Annual Heartland Golf Open had its first qualifying round at Placid Lakes golf course on Saturday.
Fourteen competitors came out to take a shot at qualifying and competed in the hole-in-one contest on hole No. 4 for a chance to win a golf cart from A2Z Custom Carts.
No one was able to get a hole-in-one. Fifty-percent of the field with the most points scored and ties will advance to the Championship Tournament that will be held at Pinecrest Golf Club in Avon Park. Seven of the fourteen golfers claimed their spot in the Heartland Open Championship Tournament during Saturday’s qualifier.
The qualifying round was a point format with points being given on a hole by hole basis based on the player’s net score. A double-eagle is worth 7 points, eagle is 5, birdie is 3, par is 2 and bogey is worth 1.
Brandon McNees finished first with a total of 43 points. Second place went to Anthony Haney with 42, third place was claimed by Dennis Rutledge with 41, Terry Swartz had 40 for fourth, Ray Brown finished fifth with 39 and James Hughes and Nick Eddy tied with 38 points to claim the last two slots.
“It was a great event and a lot of fun,” said Brandon McNees. “It always feels good to win. The course was in good shape. I played in this tournament last year and enjoyed it. I love to play as many golf tournaments as I can. I am looking forward to the Championship Tournament in September. We are going to go play up at Pinecrest a few times to get ready.”
Bill Brinegar missed qualifying by one point with a 37. Gilbert King scored 35, Mike Wexler had 34, Joe Shieres made 32, Ricky Jacks and Jay Lawrence each had 31.
“The course was wonderful,” said Jay Lawrence. “The greens were rolling pretty good and the weather held up. We finished just before the rain came in. This is my second year participating in this tournament and the Highlands News-Sun does a lot for this community and I want to support that. It is nice to get out and meet a lot of new people. I am a contractor and I met a few of my customers out here and it is just a good bunch of guys. We had some great scores out there today and I am happy. I am hoping to place higher than I did last year which was fourth, I hope to win this year.”
Though half the field qualified for the Heartland Open Championship Tournament the other seven golfers can still have an opportunity to qualify if they participate in one of the other three qualifying events coming up.
The second qualifier will be at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club on Saturday, July 13. The third qualifier will be held at Sebring Municipal Golf Club on Aug. 3, while the final qualifier is at River Greens golf course on Saturday, Sept. 7th.
The Heartland Golf Open is for amateurs with valid handicaps and has men’s and women’s divisions.
The cost to participate is $30 for members of the qualifying course and $40 for non-members of the course. It will be an additional $30 to play in the Championship Tournament. To register please contact Highlands News-Sun Director of Advertising Cliff Yeazel at 863-386-5844.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.