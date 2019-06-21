The 2nd annual Highlands News-Sun Heartland Golf Open is set to have its first qualifier on Saturday, June 29, at Placid Lakes golf course.
The Heartland Golf Open is for golfers of all abilities since handicaps are required to participate in the points-based scoring. This gives all golfers a chance to be successful regardless of their talent on the links.
“We’re looking forward to the second year of the Heartland Golf Open,” said Highlands News-Sun Advertising Director Cliff Yeazel. “Last year’s event was well received and we’re expecting even more golfers to participate this year.”
After the first qualifier at Placid Lakes golf course, Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club will host the second qualifier on Saturday, July 13. Sebring Golf Club will be the site of the third qualifier on Saturday, Aug. 3, while, River Greens golf course will host the fourth and final qualifier on Saturday, Sept. 7.
“We’re looking forward to hosting a Heartland Golf Open qualifier,” said River Greens PGA Professional Jason Beatty. “It was a new event last year, but now that everyone knows about it I think we’ll have more people participate. We hosted the finals last year and our member Lon Beach won the first place prize which was a cruise for two. The course just gets better and better and it will be in great shape for the qualifier.”
The cost to play in a qualifier is $30 if you are a member of that course and $40 if you are not a member.
One half of the total number of players at each qualifier with the top scores will advance to the championship tournament. Those players who do not qualify can attempt to qualify at the next available qualifier.
All qualifiers will compete in the Heartland Golf Championship which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Pinecrest Golf Club.
“We’re hoping that since it’s the second year more people will have heard about the event and come out and play,” said Pinecrest Golf Club Professional Joe Staffeiri. “Having four qualifiers instead of the eight we had last year should make it a little more competitive.”
Pinecrest Golf Club, which was built in 1926 and was designed by famed golf course architect Donald Ross, offers a challenging but fair test of your skills.
“The golf course has been in great shape all year and it continues to get better,” Staffeiri said. “I’ve heard more people talking about the Heartland Golf Open and some of our members have expressed an interest in playing. It should be a lot of fun and we’re looking forward to hosting the championship.”
The Heartland Golf Open is sponsored by AdventHeath.
Hole sponsors for the Heartland Golf Open are Alan Jay Automotive Network, America’s Best Hearing, Dimitri’s Back Ally Bar and Grill, Hill Nissan, Lampe Kiefer Hearing Aid center, Royal’s Furniture and South Florida State College.
You can sign up at any of the four courses used for the qualifiers or you can come and sign up at the Highlands News-Sun office in downtown Sebring.
