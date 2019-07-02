The Highlands News-Sun Heartland Golf Open is set to have its second qualifier on Saturday, July 13 at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club.
The Heartland Golf Open is for golfers of all abilities since handicaps are required to participate in the points-based scoring. This gives all golfers a chance to be successful regardless of their talent on the links.
Sebring Golf Club will be the site of the third qualifier on Saturday, Aug. 3, while, River Greens golf course will host the fourth and final qualifier on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Pinecrest Golf Club will host the championship round on Sept. 21. The cost to play in a qualifier is $30 if you are a member of that course and $40 if you are not a member.
One half of the total number of players at each qualifier with the top scores will advance to the championship tournament. Those players who do not qualify can attempt to qualify at the next available qualifier.
All qualifiers will compete in the Heartland Golf Championship which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Pinecrest Golf Club.
To sign up, go to one of the four qualifying courses or come by the Highlands News-Sun office in downtown Sebring.
Weekly youth tennis camps
SEBRING — The Highlands County Tennis Association is holding weekly camp sessions. The camps are for ages 6 to 18 at the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring. First-time players are welcome.
The week-long camps run through Aug. 2. The cost is $100 per week and includes snacks and drinks. The camps will be held Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. under the guidance of USPTA Tennis Pro Horace Watkis. For more information please contact Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or 863-414-2164 or 863-386-4282.
Swim lessons at Sebring High
Swim lessons are held at Sebring High School in the morning and evening with times of 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m., 10 a.m to 10:50 a.m. and 5:15 p.m to 6:15 p.m. Session 3 is July 1 thru July 12 (No lessons on July 4th), and Session 4 will be July 15 thru July 26. The cost is $58 per person per session.
The Sebring High School pool is open daily from 1 p.m to 4 p.m and open Monday thru Friday evenings 6:30 p.m to 8 p.m. The cost is $2.50 per person. Anyone who goes through the game MUST pay. Summer Passes are available for $60 for the first member and $30 for each additional (immediate family) member.
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour is for youngsters ages 6-18 who have some skill in golf. The weekly tournaments run through August. There is a $30 registration fee for the summer. Tournament fees are Juniors playing 6 holes- $12. Juniors playing 9 holes- $15. Juniors playing 18 holes- $20. Lunch is included in these fees. Two-day events are double the cost. Email Tour Director Andy Kesling at sertomajrtour@gmail.com.
Avon Park football camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park High School will host it’s annual football camp at Joe Franza Stadium. The camp will be held July 15, 16 and 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. Campers will be taught individual and team skills that will take their game to the next level.
Camp will be coached by Avon Park High School players and varsity coaches along with Special guest coaches and speakers. The cost is $30 per camper and that includes a camp shirt and refreshments. Brochures can be picked up at their schools or at Avon Park High School. For more information please contact Head Coach Jerry Hudnell at hudnellj@highlands.k12.fl.us
Highlands Hurricanes swim practice
SEBRING — The Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team’s summer swim practice sessions are at the Highlands County Family YMCA pool. Practices are Monday through Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Anyone looking to train and refine their swimming technique is welcome. All returning Hurricane swim team members must pre-register before beginning practice. For more information, call Marvin Wolfe at 863-382-9272 or email hhst@juno.com.
Weekly junior golf camps
SEBRING — junior golf camps are being held at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club. The camps are: Week 3: July 8-12 8:30 a.m.-noon. Week 4: July 15-19 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The cost is $125 per child each week. Includes breakfast, lunch, and professional instruction. Call the pro shop at 385-4830 Ext. 1.
Lake Placid
doubles tennis
Inviting men and women to play tennis for fun on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Play as your schedule permits. Call Ralph Musall 863.699-0380 or text 863.633-9450 for more information. We are a group who play tennis on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. We are short players and want to generate interest and additional players.
Firecracker 5K coming up
The 25th Annual FIRECRACKER 5K is set for Thursday at Highlands Hammock State Park with a 7:30 a.m. start. The yearly celebration of America’s birthday draws hundreds decked out in Red, White and Blue running gear. Early entry fee is $20 thru June 27 and after $25 thru race day.
Checks should be made payable to: Central Florida Striders and mailed to Chet Brojek, 3310 Par Road, Sebring, FL 33872. Those needing an application may email the coach at: cbrojek@comcast.net and he will get one out to you right away. You may register on-line at: http://endurancesportstiming.com/race-calendar/
We urge the local running community to kick off their holiday weekend with one of the area’s favorite celebrations. There will be great shirts, awards, ice cold watermelon and fun for all.
South Florida volleyball camp
AVON PARK — The South Florida State College Panthers are offering a indoor volleyball camp. The camp is for boys and girls from ages 6 to 16.
The camp is offering a session from July 29 to Aug. 1 and will include the Panthers volleyball team.
The volleyball camp will cost $90 per week or $20 per daily session. This cost includes a shirt. The application is available at southflorida.edu.
For more information or to sign up, email Coach Kim Crawford at kim.crawford@southflorida.edu, or call 863-784-7037 or 863-835-2377.
Truth Athletics basketball camp
The last Truth Athletics Basketball camp of the summer will be held July 22 through July 26 at the R.O.C. First Baptist Church of Sebring. Session Times: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Grades: 2nd-10th. Cost:$120. You can pick up registration forms at the following locations: Sweet Frogs. Hibbett Sports (Lakeshore Mall). Gamestop (Lakeshore Mall). Sonny’s Sebring. Havana Days Bakery (Sebring). Prestige Barbershop.
XCEL volleyball camps
AVON PARK — XCEL has several volleyball opportunities for boys and girls. The indoor volleyball camp is $90 per week or $20 per daily session. The camp runs July 15-18 for ages 6-16.
Sand volleyball camps are $50 per week or $20 per daily session. If there is bad weather, the camp will continue inside the Panther gym. The camp runs June 24-27, July 8-11 and July 29 to Aug. 1 for ages 12 to 18. Be sure to bring indoor gear. For more information, call Kim Crawford at 863-825-2377 or email crawford@xcelvolleyball.net.
Tennis lessons for youngsters
Less Work, More Play Tennis is a program designed to help kids of all ages learn the sport of tennis in a fun environment. It introduces families to the United States Tennis Association, where they learn how kids can compete all over the state of Florida and the United States.
Certified Coach Tosin, ranked second in the state in doubles and in the Top 50 in men’s singles, will provide all the tools and fundamentals so that each child can use the application of L.A.W. (Learn, Apply, Win!).
Classes are held at Golf Hammock weekly Summer Camp. All ages are welcome Contact coach T @ (863)510-7315. Rackets will be provided.
