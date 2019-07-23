The Highlands News-Sun Heartland Golf Open is set to have its third qualifier on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Sebring Golf Club.
The Heartland Golf Open is for golfers of all abilities since handicaps are required to participate in the points-based scoring. This gives all golfers a chance to be successful regardless of their talent on the links.
The cost to play in a qualifier is $30 if you are a member of that course and $40 if you are not a member.
The grand prize is a five-day cruise for two. One for men’s winner and one for women’s winner. Championship prize sponsor is Cruise and Tour Supermarket.
One half of the total number of players at each qualifier with the top scores will advance to the championship tournament. Those players who do not qualify can attempt to qualify at the next qualifier.
River Greens golf course will host the fourth and final qualifier on Saturday, Sept. 7.
All qualifiers will compete in the Heartland Golf Championship which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Pinecrest Golf Club.
This is the second year of this event and the popularity has grown with more golfers of all abilities coming out to compete and enjoy a day on the links.
“We’re expecting a lot of golfers to participate in these qualifiers,” said Highlands News-Sun Marketing Director Cliff Yeazel.
Sebring Golf Club offers a fair and challenging layout for all of the golfers who compete in the third Heartland Golf Open qualifier.
From the blue tees, Sebring Golf Club plays at 6,204 yards, while the white tees measure at 6,062 yards.
“The course is in great shape,” said Sebring Golf Club professional Kim Darrow. “We’ve got a couple of wet spots from all the rain, but overall it’s looking good.”
Most of the golfers in the Heartland are familiar with and have played Sebring Golf Club. It’s not long, but accuracy off the tee and a good short game are imperative if you want to post a good score.
“This is a golfer friendly course,” Darrow said. “It’s wide open, the rough is not that high and if you play smart you can score well.”
Any golfer with a verified handicap can play in the next two Heartland Golf Open qualifiers. You can sign up at Sebring Golf Club or at River Greens golf course for the Sept. 7 qualifier.
You can also come by the Highlands News-Sun office just off the circle in downtown Sebring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.