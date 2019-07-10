The Highlands News-Sun Heartland Golf Open is set to have its second qualifier on Saturday at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club.
The Heartland Golf Open is for golfers of all abilities since handicaps are required to participate in the points-based scoring. This gives all golfers a chance to be successful regardless of their talent on the links.
Sebring Golf Club will be the site of the third qualifier on Saturday, Aug. 3, while River Greens golf course will host the fourth and final qualifier on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Pinecrest Golf Club will host the championship round on Sept. 21. The cost to play in a qualifier is $30 if you are a member of that course and $40 if you are not a member.
One half of the total number of players at each qualifier with the top scores will advance to the championship tournament. Those players who do not qualify can attempt to qualify at the next available qualifier.
The first qualifier was held at Placid Lakes golf course and a number of players qualified for the final round.
All qualifiers will compete in the Heartland Golf Championship which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Pinecrest Golf Club.
“We’re expecting a lot of golfers to participate in these qualifiers,” said Highlands News-Sun Marketing Director Cliff Yeazel.
Sun n Lake Golf Club is hosting Saturday’s qualifier which starts at 8 a.m.
The Deer Run course is in excellent shape and should provide a fun and challenging test for golfers of all abilities.
“We’re looking forward to hosting the Heartland Golf Open qualifier on Saturday,” said Sun ‘n Lake Professional Andy Kesling. “We’ve had a number of people sign up and we hope some more sign up to play. The Deer Run course is in great shape and I’m sure the golfers will enjoy competing on it. We’ll have the course set up fair and it should be a great day of golf.”
The grand prize is a five day cruise for two. One for men’s winner and one for women’s winner. Championship prize sponsor is Cruise and Tour Supermarket.
