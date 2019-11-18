LAKE PLACID — Florida’s Heartland has grown twice as fast as the rest of the country, on average, and without extensive long-range plans, local governments won’t keep up.
Pat Steed, executive director of the Central Florida Regional Planning Council, and John Kaliski of Cambridge Systematics transportation planning and management, gave that assessment at last week’s Heartland 2060 planning summit. The seven-county region of DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Okeechobee and Polk Counties added 20% to its population from 2000 to 2010, higher than 17.6% for Florida and 9.7% for the nation.
Economy
The seven-county region had a gross regional product of $21 billion in 2015, based her presentation,
The largest parts of that economy are agriculture, manufacturing, life sciences/health care and logistics — supply chains and distribution of goods.
Other regional economic factors are research/technology, tourism, business services, advanced manufacturing, aviation, agriculture business/technology and energy.
A straw poll of the 100 attendees found that 71 of them [71%] found the region’s economy to be weak, but improving. Fifteen of them [15%] found it strong and improving.
The region needs to create 48,200 new jobs by 2030 to accommodate anticipated population growth, summit presentations stated. Meanwhile, the Florida Chamber of Commerce Foundation has a recession index that predicts a 35% chance of another recession in the next nine months.
Employment rates have decreased in all regional counties, but stay above the state average. Highlands’ was 10.8% in 2009. It’s now 4.3%
Agriculture
In the Heartland, agriculture, food and natural resources account for 123,000 jobs — one out of every eight jobs — and a gross regional product is $8.5 billion with farms in the region selling more than $1.5 billion in products in 2017.
Highlands’ portion of that was $559 million, or approximately 30% of the county’s gross domestic product. Acres of farmland have dropped from 489,912 in 2012 to 375,798 in 2017.
Still, Highlands ranks among the state’s top five commercial citrus producers, as well as in the top 10 producers of fruits, tree nuts and berries, alongside along with DeSoto, Hardee, Hendry and Polk.
Heartland counties have 644,000 head of cattle and calves, 38% of the state total, with Highlands and Okeechobee being the two largest cattle counties in the state.
Water/Environment
The Green Swamp, Peace River, Kissimmee River, Lake Wales Ridge and Northern Everglades watershed will continue to remain vital to the environmental health of the region.
Currently, the total permitted pumping of potable water is 125 million gallons per day, but the Heartland, in 2015, consumed nearly 970 million gallons per day, based on information from the Southwest and South Florida Water Management Districts and the U.S. Geological Survey.
Workforce
The summit spent an entire forum on how to prepare students for the workforce. Those who started school for the first time last fall will be ready to enter the workforce by 2030.
Predictions are that the Heartland workforce will increase from 391,000 workers today to 636,400 in 2060, with more than 30% over age 55, versus 24% today.
Half of all jobs in 2060 will be automated, the summit reported.
Education
The fastest growing jobs require education beyond high school, flexibility to perform non-routine activities and specialized skills and knowledge. Employers have reported gaps in “soft skills” of time management, reliability, communication and leadership, as much as math or information technology.
There’s work to be done, though, officials said, with high school graduation rates in the Heartland not exceeding the Florida average, except in Glades County.
Higher education would also help improve pay scales, Steed said. Only when people earn vocational degrees or higher would they earn more than the average of $28,183. Earning potential jumps much higher with an associates, bachelors, masters or higher degree.
Infrastructure
An entire portion of the summit delved into the need for better freight corridors in Florida, and a warning that the Heartland already carries much of that load.
It has 8,870 miles of roadways, state and local, along with 415 miles of railroad, only four Amtrak stations, nine Greyhound stations and three fixed route transit systems. Transportation disadvantaged services pick up some of the gap, and provided 652,000 trips in 2017.
There is one intermodal logistics center, in Winter Haven, and 10 publicly-owned general aviation airports to help move cargo.
The summit revealed that daily vehicle miles traveled through the seven Heartland counties increased 23% between 2010 and 2018. However, drivers have had delays. In Polk County, however, drivers spent 7,600 person hours [hours per person] of delay each day. The other counties saw an average of 600 person hours of delay each day.
Also, the seven counties saw 15,063 crashes in 2017, with 192 fatalities and 10,269 serious injuries. Slightly more than 80% of Heartland residents commute to work alone in a car, while 10.7% carpool and only 1.4% use public transit.
In a straw poll at the summit, 44 of the 100 attendees [44%] thought transportation in the region was a weakness but getting better. Another 51% thought it was weak and getting worse.
With the region’s population expected to increase by 551,000 residents by 2060 — most of them in Polk, but a substantial portion in Highlands — the Heartland 2060 initiative will need to find solutions to these challenges.
Isn't showing a map predicting over forty years into the future going to an extreme? I doubt government knows what will happen in five years. Predicting with statistics is a fools game. It seems to be politicians giving reasoning for what they plan to do. In reality all they can do is respond to what is happening and/or respond to desires of The People. …
Will growth come? Yes. Will Highlands be ready? No. Will Government take more money to do what they think we need? Yes.
