The Foundations at AdventHealth Sebring, Lake Placid and AdventHealth Wauchula are launching their inaugural Heartland Race Series this Sunday, Feb. 10. The series features eight races and encourages exercise, healthy habits, and friendly competition.
Competitors must take part in seven of the eight races to qualify for the series, and the top three finishers of each age group will receive an award and prize at the end of the series.
“The Heartland Race series represents AdventHealth’s commitment to whole person care,” said Randy Surber, president and CEO of AdventHealth Sebring, Lake Placid and AdventHealth Wauchula. “We are excited to connect with our communities to encourage everyone to get active and moving to live their healthiest lives possible.”
The series kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 10, with the 24th Annual AdventHealth Foundation Gala and Jarrett Family Foundation 5K run/walk and 10K run. The race takes place at AdventHealth Sebring and registration is open until Feb. 7 at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Sebring/BillJarrettFordRun.
“I am energized to work with AdventHealth on the Heartland Race Series. There are so many strong races in our community and we want to bring a new dynamic to them this year with a competitive, health-inspired twist,” said Chet Brojek, the race series organizer.
The second race is the Annual Run the Track at Sebring International Raceway on March 9, and the rest are as follows: May 12, AdventHealth Lake Placid Foundation Mother’s Day Run; September (date TBD), AdventHealth Wauchula Foundation Run; Oct. 12, AdventHealth Sebring Foundation Pink on Parade 5K and/or 1-mile walk; Oct. 25, Trick or Trot 5K at Sun ‘N Lake Improvement District; Nov. 27, Turkey Trot 5K at Highlands Hammock State Park; and Dec. 13, Jarrett Family Foundation Jingle Bell Run.
“Our goal through this series is to empower community members to take steps to improve their wholeperson health,” said Cherie Starr, manager of the AdventHealth Wellness Center Lake Placid.
“Walkers and runners are encouraged to take part in this series,” added Christen Johnson, the director of foundation and volunteer services at AdventHealth Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula. “This is an inclusive, family-friendly opportunity and we look forward to seeing everyone at the finish line.”
For more information, please contact: Christen.Johnson@AdventHealth.com or 863-402-5369.
About AdventHealth
With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on wholeperson health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s nearly 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout almost a dozen states. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com, or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.
About AdventHealth Foundation
At the AdventHealth Foundation, we make sure exceptional, compassionate care is available to everyone in Highlands and Hardee Counties. Through generous donations and acts of gratitude, our Foundations fund new facilities, lifesaving equipment and wellness programs. These advancements allow our patients and their families a whole-health experience that embraces body, mind and spirit. Together, we create a legacy you can see, touch and feel every time you walk through our doors — a legacy rooted in our mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.