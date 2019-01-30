It’s going to be a chilly week, but the temperatures are sure to improve by Saturday morning when 79 golfers will tee off at Sebring Golf Club in the first event of the 2019 Heartland Senior Games.
The Heartland Games, coordinated by South Florida State College, are geared primarily for residents in DeSoto, Hardee and Highlands Counties although others are more than welcome to participate.
Taking to the tees Saturday will be 53 men and 26 ladies. This total includes 47 from Sebring, 16 from Avon Park, and 13 residents of Arcadia. Also represented are Lake Placid with 5 golfers, Zolfo Springs with 4 and Wauchula with a lone competitor. Two golfers are traveling from Lakeland and one from St. Petersburg.
The most hotly contested bracket is the 70-74 age group in which 18 men and 7 women will be competing for top honors. Medals will be presented to the top three golfers in each of the six men’s and six women’s age groups.
Those who do well in their age/gender bracket in the Heartland Games will qualify to compete in the Florida Senior Games to be held in Broward County December 7 to 15.
Next week’s events are: euchre, shuffleboard, table tennis, horseshoes and pickleball.
With more than 400 already registered for the Games, many in multiple events, there is still time for those wishing to sign up for bridge, track and field, swimming or tennis. Registration forms can be downloaded from the South Florida State College website www.southflorida.edu/heartlandgames or picked up at any South Florida Campus – Arcadia, Avon Park, Bowling Green or Lake Placid.
