The pickleball courts at Tanglewood were busy throughout the day as 50 teams competed in the Heartland Senior Games mixed doubles pickleball tournament on Feb. 10.
The temperatures heated up during the day and so did the competition. Once again, strong winds played havoc with carefully placed shots that were stopped in their tracks or blown way off course.
In any tournament, the organizers hope for a great turnout in each age category but when all of the registrations come in, there are always some very large groups and others with very few competitors.
To ensure that everyone had a chance to play lots of pickleball, Tom Stadler, Tournament Director, melded the five year age groupings as follows: 50-54 with 55-59, 60-64 and 65-69 each on their own and 70-74, 75-79, 80-84 all in one large pool. Once play ended, medals were awarded based on the proper five year age bracket.
At the end of the day, the following teams made it to the podium. 50-54 Gold – Kathy Stankevich and Tom Alberty Jr., Tanglewood. 55-59 Gold – Angie Mongelli and Joe Oblon, Sun n Lake, Silver – Sue Yuan and John Francis, Tanglewood, Bronze – Pookie DeCocq and Bob Barber, Polk County.
60-64 Gold – Gisela Boyes and Alex Pavao, Cross Creek RV, Arcadia, Silver – Sandie and Mike March, Tanglewood, Bronze – Susan Price, Highlands Ridge and David Kontowsky, Crystal Lake Club.
65-69 Gold – Marilyn Noffsinger and Les Jacobson, Lake Ashton, LakeWales, Silver – Tracy Vernest and Grant McLaughlin, Tanglewood, Bronze – June and John Sproule, Sebring Village.
70-74 Gold – Linda Kramer, Sun n Lake and John Prentice, Vantage Point, Silver – Cheryl McCullough and Gene Timmerberg, Tanglewood, Bronze – Diane Reynolds, The Villages amd Ron Bowman, Tanglewood.
75-79 Gold – Carol Brakenbury and George Vermette, Tanglewood.
80-84 Gold – Gail Brown, The Villages and Jimmy Maynard, Tanglewood.
Coming events in the Heartland Senior Games are doubles and mixed bowling on the 18th, bridge on the 21st, track and field on the 23rd and swimming on the 25th The Games wrap up with tennis on the 26th, 27th and 28th.
Singles Bowling
Last Monday, bowlers visited Bowl Of Fun Lanes in Wauchula to compete in the Heartland Senior Games singles bowling competition. Sadly, the number of bowlers was way down from previous years putting the future of bowling as a Heartland Senior Games event in jeopardy.
With Larry and Jean Barwick running a business they have owned for more than 40 years, it is unfair of the Senior Games to push aside other groups, that play each week, unless the numbers truly warrant the switch.
Those who did take part had an enjoyable morning and agreed to make an effort to convince other bowlers to compete in 2020. Those present earned the right to move on to the Florida Senior Games which will take place in Broward County, December 7 to 15.
Cheryl Smethurst from Avon Park earned a gold in the 55-59 bracket with a score of 419.
Bowling Green’s representatives from Pioneer Creek both took home gold medals. Maxine Williams, competing in the 65-69 age group, had the high score among the women with a 478. Ed Gilson’s 386 was enough to win the gold in the 80-84 men’s division.
Arcadia was represented by Andre Larrivee who rolled the highest three game total of the day with 626 to capture gold. Brenda Shevchik and David Tait, both from Craig’s RV, each won a bronze medal.
Lake Placid’s lone bowler, Mary Ellen Schweher, 80-84, has certainly not lost any of her strength, heaving the ball down the alley with power and precision on her way to a 445 total.
Sebring gold medals came from Judy Bateman (465), Wanda Harrelson (345), Ron Crandall (454) and Virgil Crandall (490). Silver medals went to Juanita Weber (420), Barbara Gaiownik (434), Ron Hogue (582), Mitch Brown (407) and Larry Weise (400).
