The 2019 Heartland Senior Games wrapped up with three days of tennis at the Thakkar Tennis Center this week, led by Tournament Director Earl Maslin who has run the tennis events for many years.
On Tuesday, singles took to the courts and managed to wrap up their games before heavy rains hit. Gold medal winners were Sharon Lucas from Valencia Lakes, Marcel Marquis of Arcadia and Sebring’s Christopher Szymanski, Bruce Wyse, Earl Maslin and Pat Bentz. Sebring’s Ervin Collier, John Holm and Johnnie Williams all went home with silver medals while George Vermette, also from Sebring, captured a bronze.
Wednesday saw mixed doubles action with Lake Placid’s Darlene and Ron Ochsenknecht plus Sebring pairs Lois Maxon and George Vermette, Barb and Earl Maslin all winning gold medals.
On Thursday, Sharon Lucas from Lake Valencia and Judi Whitaker of Lake Wales combined for gold as did Chuck Rubino and Brian Maxwell from Lake Placid, Frank Rossano and Marcel Marquis from Arcadia and Sebring’s teams of John Holm with George Vermette plus Johnnie Williams teamed with Earl Maslin. Tom Meisenheimer and Montie Dowling from Lake Placid went home with silver medals.
All of our tennis players have earned the right to represent the Heartland at the Florida Senior Games which will be contested in Broward County from December 7 to 15. If past practice is any indication, many of the locals will be heading to the coast to compete with tennis players from across the state.
As the 2019 Games come to a close, South Florida State College wishes to thank all those who coordinated individual events. Deserving special thanks is Roger Podlesak, a volunteer with the SFSC Lifetime Learner’s program, who dedicated many hours to helping organize registrations and distribute shirts to competitors.
The Heartland Games’ experience is enhanced thanks to the generous support of our sponsors:
Gold Newsom Eye, Edward Jones/Alan Holmes, Drs. Thakkar, Patel and Avalos
Silver Turner Furniture, ONIX, Alan Jay Automotive Network and Advent Health
The Highlands News-Sun has been outstanding in the coverage they have provided. Articles before and during the Games allowed people throughout Highlands County to learn more about the events and to celebrate the accomplishments of their friends and neighbors.
Plans are already well along in preparing for the 2020 Games. It is anticipated that online registration will be available for the first time. For those who have never participated, understand that you don’t have to be the best to compete in the Heartland Senior Games, you just have to come out and give it your best. Newcomers will find that the competitors are friendly and more than willing to help in any way possible to make the Games a memorable experience for all.
2020 Heartland Senior Games
Tentative Calendar of Events
January 31 Doubles Pickleball Tanglewood Sebring
February 1 Mixed Doubles Pickleball Tanglewood Sebring
February 4 Euchre Tanglewood Sebring
February 7 Horseshoes Lee Palmer Courts Sebring
February 8 Golf Sebring G.C. Sebring
February 10 Singles Bowling Bowl of Fun Lanes Wauchula
February 12 Shuffleboard Sebring Recreation Center Sebring
February 13 Mah Jongg Cross Creek RV Resort Arcadia
February 15 Cycling Sun n Lake Sebring
February 17 Doubles Bowling Bowl of Fun Lanes Wauchula
Mixed Doubles Bowling Bowl of Fun Lanes Wauchula
February 20 Table Tennis Sebring Recreation Center Sebring
February 22 Track & Field Avon Park H.S. Avon Park
February 24 Swimming Highlands County YMCA Sebring
February 25 Tennis Thakkar Tennis Center Sebring
February 26 Tennis Thakkar Tennis Center Sebring
February 27 Tennis Thakkar Tennis Center Sebring
February 28 Bridge Tanglewood Sebring
