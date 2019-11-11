By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Heartland2060, a regional partnership among state agencies and local business and residential stakeholders, will have another summit on Wednesday in Lake Placid.
The summit, to be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lake Placid Government Center, will include seminars on:
– The Future of Agriculture, The Possibilities of Hemp, presented by Ricardo Alvarez, Florida Department of Agriculture regional director for South Florida
– The Future of Education, Securing the Talent Pipeline, presented by Keith Robbins, Florida Department of Transportation, District 1 freight coordinator
– The Future of our Communities, Building a Resilient Region, presented by a panel consisting of Donna Doubleday of CareerSource Heartland, Ken Kenworthy of Okeechobee Public Schools, Dr. Orathai Northern of Polk State College and Dr. Sid Valentine of South Florida State College.
Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. at Lake Placid Government Center, 1069 U.S. 27, but participants will need to RSVP online at heartland2060.org.
The Heartland 2060 partnership throughout DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Okeechobee and Polk counties exists to help a region work together to ensure current and future generations may live their values in a world that is constantly changing, according to the heartland2060.org home page.
By building a more resilient region, it is hoped that citizens, business and government may respond to changes in a cooperative, proactive partnership based upon shared goals and established relationships.
To do this requires a strategic plan of action, heartland2060.org states, to engage decision makers, community leaders, business owners, educators, environmentalists, and citizens. The plan is posted online and is updated regularly, based on information gleaned from these summits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.