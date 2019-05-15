SEBRING — Heartland Triathlon, one of the state’s larger multi-sport races that brings up to 1,000 racers plus their families every summer to an otherwise quiet Downtown Sebring, is going back to its roots in offering a Triathlon Clinic that will appeal to athletes at every level from the novice with a million questions to the elite seeking marginal gains.
The clinic is presented by Advent Health, which has been with Heartland Triathlon since its first race in 2006. The clinic, which features experienced triathlon, wellness and nutrition experts and will include a full-course run through, starts at 7 a.m. Saturday at Jack Stroup Civic Center at Pier Beach on Lake Jackson.
“Our goal Saturday is three fold,” said Dan Andrews, Heartland Triathlon race director. “We want to be able to answer questions for our participants or those who are curious about signing up but don’t really know what to expect in this kind of race. We also want to address concerns that all triathletes tend have regardless of experience such nutrition requirements and what to do to avoid or address injuries. And finally, athletes will want to preview a course they’ll be racing on and because ours has some minor changes due to the parkway extension, we want to give our racers that opportunity.”
When Andrews and friends created Heartland Triathlon in 2006, they invigorated the community by visiting every civic organization that would have them to essentially teach locals what triathlon is. In the 14 year since, cycling, running and swimming have grown five fold.
Speakers include: Patrick High of Lake Placid, a nationally-ranked elite amateur and one of Heartland Triathlon’s founders; Bryant Mussleman, an Ironman triathlete and physical therapist and Garbrielle Suver from Hammer Nutrition, a worldwide leader in sports endurance nutrition and hydration.
During competition, High was a USA Triathlon All-American; he qualified for and competed in nine World Championship races in Ironman and International Triathlon Union. Despite those qualifications, Heartland Triathlon asserts his greatest accomplishment was that he was the event’s first 1st Place finisher at their inaugural event.
Suver is also a USAT All-American and an Ironman Gold All-World Athlete. Suver first started doing triathlons in 2009 and then started racing more competitively in 2014 after graduating college. By 2017 she was ranked 3rd in the state of Florida for USAT (25-29 division), 18th in USA & 41 internationally for Ironman 70.3 AWA ranking in 2018 (for the 2017 season).
In addition to his doctorate in physical therapy, Musselman has an athletic training degree and has acted as medical director for the Sunshine State Games for high school basketball and wrestling programs as well as athletic trainer for a professional baseball team in Pennsylvania.
