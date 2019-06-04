Celebrating 14 years of racing in Central Florida, the 2019 Heartland Triathlon, featuring Sprint and Olympic distance triathlon, duathlon and aquabike is this weekend. The Kids Triathlon is Saturday and the Adult Triathlon is on Sunday. The Kids Triathlons begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. The Adult Triathlon begins at 7 a.m. Sunday and ends at 1 p.m. Additional race information can be found at http://www.heartlandtri.com/.
Summer Sizzling 4K
SEBRING — The Central Florida Striders runners club announces the Inaugural Summer Sizzling 4K run set for June 15 at Highlands Hammock State Park. The unique 4K distance of 2.5 miles will give area runners a new distance to test their speed and performance. The race will start at 7:30 a.m.
Early entry fee is $20 which includes a custom designed tee, awards and refreshments of ice cold watermelon. You may enter on-line at: http://endurancesportstiming.com/race-calendar/ or by emailing race director Chet Brojek at: cbrojek@comcast.net for an application. Come join the fun of our first summer run in the beautiful park.
Truth Athletics basketball camp
Location: R.O.C. First Baptist Church Sebring. Session Times: Students finishing grades 2nd-5th, 9 a.m. to noon. Students finishing grades 6th-10th 1-4 p.m. Camp Will run from June 3-7. Cost is $130.
Campers will receive lunch daily and a dri-fit camp T-shirt. On the last day, there will be a parent showcase demonstration. For more information or if you have questions, email TruthAthletics@comcast.net or call Coach Brooks, 850-322-8398.
Weekly youth tennis camps
SEBRING — The Highlands County Tennis Association will hold weekly camp sessions this summer. The camps are for ages 6 to 18 at the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring. First-time players are welcome.
The week-long camps run through Aug. 2. The cost is $100 per week and includes snacks and drinks. The camps will be held Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. under the guidance of USPTA Tennis Pro Horace Watkis. For more information please contact Watkis at horacewatkis@hotmail.com or 863-414-2164 or 863-386-4282.
South Florida baseball camp
AVON PARK — The 21st annual South Florida State College Youth Baseball Camp runs through Thursday at Panther Field.
The camp will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. The camp cost $85 per camper and includes a shirt, instructions and games daily. For more information, contact Coach Rick Hitt at 863-784-7036.
Avon Park football camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park High School will host it’s annual football camp at Joe Franza Stadium. The camp will be held June 19, 20 and 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Campers will be taught individual and team skills that will take their game to the next level.
Camp will be coached by Avon Park High School players and varsity coaches along with Special guest coaches and speakers. The cost is $30 per camper and that includes a camp shirt and refreshments. Brochures can be picked up at their schools or at Avon Park High School. For more information please contact Head Coach Jerry Hudnell at hudnellj@highlands.k12.fl.us
Highlands Hurricanes swim practices
SEBRING — The Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team’s summer swim practice sessions are at the Highlands County Family YMCA pool. Practices are Monday through Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Anyone looking to train and refine their swimming technique is welcome. All returning Hurricane swim team members must pre-register before beginning practice. For more information, call Marvin Wolfe at 863-382-9272 or email hhst@juno.com.
Youth golf camps
SEBRING — Summer junior golf camps at Sun ‘n Lake golf Club.
The camps are:
Week 1: June 17-21 8:30 a.m.-noon.
Week 2: June 24-28 8:30-noon.
Week 3: July 8-12 8:30 a.m.-noon.
Week 4: July 15-19 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The cost is $125 per child each week.
Includes breakfast, lunch, and professional instruction. Call the pro shop at 385-4830 Ext. 1.
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour is for youngsters ages 6-18 who have some skill in golf. The weekly tournaments run through August.
There is a $30 registration fee for the summer. Tournament fees are Juniors playing 6 holes- $12. Juniors playing 9 holes- $15. Juniors playing 18 holes- $20. Lunch is included in these fees. Two-day events are double the cost. Email Tour Director Andy Kesling at sertomajrtour@gmail.com.
South Florida volleyball camp
AVON PARK — The South Florida State College Panthers are offering a indoor volleyball camp. The camp is for boys and girls from ages 6 to 16.
The camp is offering two sessions with the first running from June 24-27 from 6:30 p.m to 8 p.m. each day. The second session is from July 29 to Aug. 1 and will include the Panthers volleyball team.
The volleyball camp will cost $90 per week or $20 per daily session. This cost includes a shirt. The application is available at southflorida.edu.
For more information or to sign up, email Coach Kim Crawford at kim.crawford@southflorida.edu, or call 863-784-7037 or 863-835-2377.
XCEL volleyball camps
AVON PARK — XCEL has several volleyball opportunities for boys and girls. The indoor volleyball camp is $90 per week or $20 per daily session. The camp runs June 10-13 and July 15-18 for ages 6-16.
Sand volleyball camps are $50 per week or $20 per daily session. If there is bad weather, the camp will continue inside the Panther gym. The camp runs June 3-6, June 24-27, July 8-11 and July 29 to Aug. 1 for ages 12 to 18. Be sure to bring indoor gear. For more information, call Kim Crawford at 863-825-2377 or email crawford@xcelvolleyball.net.
SHS swim lessons
SEBRING — Sebring High School swim lesson registration begins Monday. Go to the front office at SHS between the hours of 9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Monday through Friday. The secretary will be happy to sign up participants. Cost: $58 for two weeks of lessons.
SHS summer swim hours
SEBRING — Pool opens May 4 and 5. Saturdays and Sundays 1-3 p.m. until school is out for the summer. Price to swim: $2.50 per person. Anyone who comes through the gate MUST pay. Summer Passes available: $60 for first member and $30 for each additional (immediate family) member. Regular hours Begin on Monday May 27.
OPEN SWIM HOURS Sunday through Saturday (7 days a week) 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday evenings 6:30-8 p.m. 4 sets of Swim Lessons- mornings and evenings 9-9:50 am, 10-10:50 am, and 5:15-6:15 pm.
COST: $58.00 per person per session. Session 1 — June 3- June 14. Session 2 — June 17- June 28. Session 3 — July 1- July 12 (July 4th no lessons). Session 4 — July 15- July 26. 1 lesson is $58. Two lessons is $116. three lessons is $174. Four lessons is $232. CHECKS are made out to “Sebring High School.” Credit cards can be used.
Tennis lessons for youngsters
SEBRING — Less Work, More Play Tennis is a program designed to help kids of all ages learn the sport of tennis in a fun environment. It introduces families to the United States Tennis Association, where they learn how kids can compete all over the state of Florida and the United States.
Certified Coach Tosin, ranked second in the state in doubles and in the Top 50 in men’s singles, will provide all the tools and fundamentals so that each child can use the application of L.A.W. (Learn, Apply, Win!).
Classes are held at Golf Hammock Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons. For more information, call Tosin at 863-510-7315.
