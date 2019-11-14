MIAMI — Jimmy Butler knows this Miami Heat team can get much better.
That being said, he’s quite happy with the start.
Butler scored 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, added 13 assists and the Miami Heat wasted most of what was a 29-point lead before hanging on to beat the shorthanded Detroit Pistons 117-108 on Tuesday night.
“We want it to be tough to come here and play,” Butler said. “We don’t want people to come here and want to play the Miami Heat. We don’t want people to want to play the Miami Heat, home or away.”
Kendrick Nunn also had 20 for Miami, while Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Heat. Goran Dragic also had 18 points for the Heat (7-3), who matched the third-best 10-game start in Heat history.
Butler’s 13-assist, zero-turnover game was the fifth in Heat history and the first since Dwyane Wade had one in 2009.
Luke Kennard was 0 for 7 in the first half, but recovered to score 22 for Detroit. Andre Drummond had 16 points and nine rebounds before fouling out, and Christian Wood added 16 for the Pistons — who never led, but made the second half plenty interesting by getting as close as seven late.
“NBA basketball games are long,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And you have to play all the way through to the end. ... But these are good experiences for our team.”
