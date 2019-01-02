SEBRING — A Spring Lake woman faces felony charges after wielding a weapon and lighting fires during a domestic dispute.
Sandra Lee Maule, 36, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, first degree arson of a dwelling with people present, resisting an officer without violence and violation of conditional release.
As of Monday, she was in the Highlands County Jail in lieu of $25,500 bond.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred sometime after 1:30 p.m. Friday, during a nationally televised college football game.
Officials could not tell from filed reports whether the game had anything to do with the argument.
However, Maule allegedly grabbed a "two-pronged kitchen implement" during the escalated argument, officials said.
Also, during the dispute, she allegedly set several fires around the house.
Further detail about the incident was not available on Monday, New Year's Eve.
