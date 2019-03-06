On behalf of the Lake Placid R.E.A.C.H. a Child program, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Avon Park Hebrew Bible College for hosting their second annual children’s book drive to benefit the Lake Placid’s R.E.A.C.H. a Child program.
Over 200 children’s books were collected and will be in the hands of children throughout Highlands County. The books are placed into red backpacks and donated to first responders to make a difference in the life of a child and to promote literacy. The books can be given away to any child, not necessarily ones in crisis.
We gladly accept donations of new and gently used children's books on an ongoing basis at the Radio Shack in Lake Placid, located at 60 Tower St., Lake Placid, FL 33852 (proud backpack business sponsor since 2011). Arrangements can also be made for a pickup of books.
If you are a first responder and/or you would like more information, call Carol Pollard at 863-243-1200.
Carol Pollard
Lake Placid R.E.A.C.H. a Child
benefactor since 2011
(0) comments
