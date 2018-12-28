Helen M. Phillips

Alvin C. Hernandez Sr.
Alvin Carroll Hernandez Sr. was born on March 28, 1926 in Lakeland, Florida. There he met and married Bernice Jackson on Aug. 31, 1946. He was a loving and faithful husband for 72 years.
With honor, Alvin served as a gunners mate 3/C in the United States Navy from 1944-1946 during World War II. During the war, he fought at the Battle of Okinawa helping shoot down three enemy planes. After the war, he moved to Miami, Florida where he began constructing outdoor billboards and later became an electrician. His favorite pastimes were salt and freshwater fishing and keeping his yards immaculate.
He enjoyed teaching Sunday school and serving as Deacon in his local churches. Most recently he was an active member of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Placid, Florida for over 11 years. He was a loving and generous man to his church and community. He loved being with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bernice; children, Alvin Hernandez Jr. (Linda) and Cheryl Hernandez Shires (Joseph); grandchildren, Brent Michael Hernandez (Erica), Jaime Lyn Shires, and Justin D. Shires; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Shires, Elliotte Hernandez, and Everett Hernandez; sister, Frances Looper of Auburndale; brother, James Hernandez (Pat) of Avon Park, and other nieces and nephews.
On Christmas Eve 2018, he went home to his Heavenly Father. He was loved by all and will be deeply missed. We will never forget what a wonderful husband, proud father and adoring grandfather and great-grandfather he was.
A service to celebrate Alvin’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at Faith Baptist Church, 660 Holmes Ave., Lake Placid with Pastor Bill Cole officiating. A gathering for family and friends will be one hour prior to service time. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard.
Entombment will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 854 Memorial Drive, Avon Park, Florida. The family suggests donations in Alvin’s memory to the Faith Baptist Church Memorial Fund. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. Call 863-465-4134.
Helen M. Phillips
Helen Marie Phillips, 75, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Dec. 25, 2018 in Sebring, Florida. Helen was a resident of Avon Park, Florida for over 50 years and retired from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office where she worked as a switchboard operator. Helen had a love of making homemade items such as cards and flowers for her family and friends and dearly loved her two cats, Tiddly Winks and Skibow.
Helen was born of Baptist faith to Purvis and Vivian (Perry) Thomas in Wauchula, Florida in 1943 and is survived by her mother, Vivian Bradley; husband, Wayne Phillips of Avon Park, Florida; children, Wendy (Steve) Beason, Lorri (Denise) Stinnett and Traci Palmer, all of Thomasville, Georgia; sisters, Cathy (Larry) Gordon of Avon Park, Florida, and Carolyn (Frank) Kauble of Winter Haven, Florida.
She is also survived by four grandchildren, Jennifer (Adrian) Morrell, Becky Beason, Ashley Davis and Wayne Davis; nephew, Timmy (Toni) Tuckerwood, and nieces, Christy (Steve) Holley and Misty “Willow” Gordon.
Helen was preceded in death by her father, Purvis Thomas; a nephew, Kris (Tracy) Lacobie-Goeddel and a brother, Purvis “Buddy” Thomas Jr.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, Florida with Pastor Juan Unda officiating. Interment will be in New Hope Cemetery, Wauchula, Florida. The family asks that all attending the visitation and funeral service dress casually and wear Helen’s favorite color of red.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
