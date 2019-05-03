If Helio Castroneves is comfortable heading into this weekend’s Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio – and the Brazilian driver says he is – that could make many of his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competitors somewhat uncomfortable.
Last year, Castroneves and his No. 7 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 Daytona Prototype international (DPi) co-driver, Ricky Taylor, partnered to lead a 1-2 sweep for the team in the first IMSA race on the 2.238-mile Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course since 2013. Castroneves also took the Motul Pole Award in a 1-2 sweep of qualifying.
That weekend turned out to be the highlight of the first season for the Acura Team Penske program in the WeatherTech Championship and stands as the lone series victory so far for the team. But for as much history as Team Penske has, both Castroneves and teammate Juan Pablo Montoya – who co-drives the No. 6 Acura DPi with Dane Cameron – were newcomers to the series in 2018.
He and Taylor are right in the mix in the WeatherTech Championship DPi standings. They trail the leading No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi squad of Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani by two points, 92-90, and are one point ahead of the third-place duo of Filipe Albuquerque and Joao Barbosa in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi.
Castroneves has made a career out of pushing to the limit. He’ll do it again this May. For the second consecutive year, he’ll add to his full-time IMSA commitments by competing in the IndyCar Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on May 11, followed by the 103rd Indianapolis 500 on May 26.
He’ll once again go in search of his fourth Indianapolis 500 victory, which would tie him with A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears as the only four-time winners of the prestigious race. Castroneves was in the IndyCar last week for a day of testing. He was comfortable there, too.
He believes that racing both the Acura DPi and the IndyCar make him better in both disciplines.
“I think driving a different car, driving with different tires, expands your ability to understand the car in so many different ways,” Castroneves said. “I mean, after 20 years driving IndyCar, sometimes you create habits. Obviously, technology changed over the years, tires changed over the years, power changed over the years, but you’re still in the same window of that scenario.”
And he’s obviously looking forward to getting back behind the steering wheel at Mid-Ohio again this weekend.
“That track, several things happened,” Castroneves said. “For me, it’s very special. I won there in IndyCar, I won there last year, so defending and coming back is awesome. Also, it’s the backyard of one of the Acura manufacturing (plants) where they build, actually, the NSX. So, when you start putting all those together, it’s like, ‘Man, this is a big weekend for us.’ We’re looking forward to it very much.”
NBCSN will have live television coverage of the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio this Sunday beginning at 1:30 p.m. Live IMSA Radio coverage is available on IMSA.com, RadioLeMans.com and via SiriusXM Radio. Tickets are available now at MidOhio.com.
