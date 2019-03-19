I want to say a big thank you to Gwen Green of the Highlands County Tax Assessor’s office and her supervisor. I was having a major issue with my driver's license due to an unusual situation with my RV purchase. I tried the Avon Park office. I tried my insurance company. I tried calling the state. I tried the licensing agent at the dealership.
Either they couldn’t help me or they just didn’t take the time to understand the situation.
Gwen answered and she took the time to listen, ask questions and understood my dilemma. All is now well in my world thanks to her. Thanks, Gwen, for a job well done!
Joyce Hammell
Sebring
