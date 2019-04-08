Help those who live less than you
It was wrong to publish that picture of the potentially condemnable house in the paper and make the occupants worry. (March 15)
To fine people over what they don’t have is absolutely foolish and to tear down someone’s home or business goes beyond walls and floors and roofs — it is destroying their very life and livelihood. It would be better if code enforcement took lessons in compassion rather than condemnation.
If anyone has material possessions and sees a brother or sister in need but has no pity on them, how can the love of God be in their hearts? (1 John 3:17)
Are you reading this? I say all come together along with retired volunteer carpenters, roofers and ordinary working people and be God’s representative on Earth. I will be available to help in any way I can.
In 2013 Lake Placid was voted “Most Interesting Town” by Reader’s Digest magazine. To quote the article, “This publicity equals tourism that equals business” – meaning money.
That’s temporary, but the people in so called “condemnable houses” contribute year round. The article continues, “We have a great little town and the entire region is going to benefit.”
Since most of the council resides in affluent neighborhoods, I present a challenge unto each of you: For one entire year, exchange homes with the working poor in these old houses. They live exactly as you with all your luxuries and drive your fancy cars and receive your yearly salary. In exchange, you live in their homes under their exact conditions and hope for a very hot summer and very cold winter (no air or heat) and if they walk to work or anywhere, you do the same.
Being in their environment you will not feel so safe, righteous and believe you are better or different than the less fortunate. Judgement will not be so quick. Do not forget we are all cast from the same mold and all are a part of the whole.
You cannot go to church on Sunday and throw your brother by the wayside on Monday. The lesson brought to life here is to look out for others – we must help one another along the way and then and only then will Lake Placid be “The most interesting town.”
Dorothy Smalls
Lake Placid
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Generally a positive view but the religious spin doesn't do much. The basic premise stood on its own and didn't need Bible quotes to drive it home.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.