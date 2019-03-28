I just want to thank the Lake Placid Elks for hosting our Murder Mystery. They were so generous and furnished the food, accessories and all the things that made this play such a success.
I have a special thanks to Marge, Evelyn, Pat, Jan, Dick, the kitchen preparers and servers and all who helped and all those who willingly donated the delicious food.
I am so proud of the cast who did such a great job delivering their lines and making the audience laugh. Having the K-9 division there to show us their beautiful dogs and demonstrate the training and the results of all their efforts was just the best and the audience was simply enthralled.
Not the least is my gratitude to Nancy of the Tomoka Realty who produced all the graphics and printing for our tickets, posters and playbills. What a terrific job.
Thanks to all of you who came and supported our play and our K-9’s. Your generosity for this project far exceeded our expectations. I am so happy to say the play was a “smash.”
Carol Spear
Lake Placid
