SEBRING — When John McMahon started as a firefighter in 1973, his bosses had served in World War II.
“They’d say ‘Suck it up, Buttercup,’” McMahon recalls of anytime the work got to someone. Today, however, McMahon serves on the Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) Team out of Fort Myers, which provides defusing services to emergency responders right after major incidents in DeSoto, Hendry and Lee counties.
They came to Highlands County, immediately after Jan. 23.
Their visit was arranged through the Emergency Operations Center and the Highlands County Public Safety department. It was either their team or the one out of Polk County.
Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said there was a mandatory meeting with the CISM Team after the incident at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. He scheduled each of his officers on duty that day to talk with team members.
“We feel like we’re invincible,” Hoglund said. “The reality is, that’s just not true.”
Having the team there helped Hoglund ensure they were healthy and well.
Did he have a preference between the Fort Myers or Polk County teams? Not at all, Hoglund said.
“I don’t have a preference where, just so they come,” Hoglund said.
Team members
The team consists of a small cadre of mental health professionals and approximately 50 who serve or have served in police, fire, emergency medical, dispatch or other forms of emergency services.
“We’re made up of peers,” McMahon said. “We’re trying to give normalcy to an abnormal situation.”
They meet individually, discreetly, with members of the responding agencies who want to talk about what they’ve seen and experienced.
Emergency responders are very action-oriented, McMahon said. “They need to be in control.”
They have to “switch off” human emotion and fear, to some extent, to run into an active shooter situation, a burning building or a traffic crash site with multiple casualties or deaths.
They go on autopilot, he said. Once they’re no longer on the scene, the brain starts to process what they’ve been through. They have typical human reactions to the stress.
“We start ‘what-ifing,’” McMahon said. “I try to tell them, ‘If it was meant to be, you would have done it.’”
Typical stressors
It’s not easy by any standard to be a first responder, he said.
“You sign up for a job that doesn’t have many successes,” McMahon said, whether it’s a house that burns down or people get murdered. “You can’t stop that.”
Emergency responders are like any other person. They have home stress and daily work stress, what McMahon refers to in general as “politics and drama.”
“Then you run a bad call,” he said, and as much as you try, you end up taking that home.
“I ran horrific calls in 1973,” McMahon said. “Coping was a lot different.”
McMahon said one horrible call was when his partner on the fire truck died in a fire in 1981. That was 38 years ago on Jan. 18.
“Back in the day, you put a bottle on the table and started drinking,” said McMahon, adding that there are better ways to handle it now.
A better way
When a CISM Team arrives, they bring the peers first — no psychotherapists. They want to give first responders a chance to defuse and open up to people in their line of service.
Later on, the team will have those who came to them follow up with how they are doing. If they need it, the team will return with the counselors.
“We let them talk,” McMahon said, but with that talk comes some explanation of what they will experience:
• Physical stress — Trouble eating or sleeping and having nightmares.
• Cognitive — Problems with concentration, memory or reasoning.
• Emotional — Anger, sadness and/or withdrawal.
• Behavioral — How they act toward others or themselves.
Sometimes the emergency responder gets triggered into these areas of stress when they make a personal connection to an incident, McMahon said. It happened for him when he ran a call on an attempted suicide of a person who was dying of a disease his aunt also had.
However, he never got down bad enough from bad calls to go that route.
“I got help. I’ve been fortunate — very lucky,” McMahon said.
Some others, he said, did not get help and were not so lucky, which he said has become an epidemic in emergency services — more than line-of-duty deaths.
A real need
“It’s going to get worse,” McMahon said. “We’re not teaching kids today good coping skills.”
They need to learn them before they get on the job, he said, if they want to serve as firefighters, police or emergency medical personnel.
For now, he said, he tries to remind those on the job that they are human and they can’t second-guess themselves beyond a certain point.
“You can’t change what happened,” McMahon said. “It’s done. It’s over with. What you can change is how you handle that.”
He and nine of his colleagues were only too ready to come up to Highlands when they got the call to help, especially since Highlands County doesn’t have its own CISM Team or one dedicated to come when needed.
There has been talk of training emergency responders here to serve on the team. It works best when all the emergency agencies buy into the idea and support it with their personnel, McMahon said.
“We’re willing to train in Highlands County,” he said. “If you want it, all you have to do is call.”
