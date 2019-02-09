I've been a newspaper reader for over 70 years and I've lived in many locations. I've had occasions to read a variety of newspapers.
This is the first time I've written to a newspaper and I'm doing it to convey appreciation for your daily efforts to help the citizens of the area heal following the SunTrust tragedy. You've presented the information in a non-sensational way, being respectful of those very personally affected and helpful with information to those of us less directly affected.
Thank you for your professionalism displayed. May the free press continue and flourish.
Gloria Hall-Schummel Graham
Sebring
