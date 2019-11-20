Henry E. Brunelle III

Henry Eugene Brunelle III, 78, of Oneonta, New York, died on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at his winter home in Lake Placid, Florida after a long illness.
He was born on June 20, 1941 in Schenectady, New York. He is the son of Henry Eugene Brunelle II and O. Betty Brown Brunelle.
He is survived by his wife, Kathie Patterson; daughter, Danielle Brunelle Pullis (Tim); granddaughters, Abigail and Emma of Lexington, Kentucky; stepdaughters, Dawn Patterson (Gary) McCulley and Karen Patterson (Paul Merwin) of Davenport, New York; sister, Jeanine Brunelle Aagaard (Dale); niece, Elizabeth; and nephews, Neil and Eric of North Carolina.
He was Opa to great-grandchildren Jace and Bailey McCulley, children of Sara McCulley and Leonard Miller.
He retired from the Army Corp of Engineers. His last assignment was at the East Sidney Flood Control Dam in the town of Unadilla, New York. Following retirement he and his wife Kathie traveled to all 50 states and 68 foreign countries on six of the seven continents.
He could sit for hours sharing pictures and stories of their travels together. He had a great sense of humor, loved his family, was incredibly patient and always willing to lend a hand. Henry was a loving and devoted husband, father and stepfather and will be greatly missed.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.