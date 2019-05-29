Henry N. Whitton
Henry Nathan Whitton, 81, of Sebring, Florida passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born June 7,1937 in Winnsboro, Texas to Leonard and Mary Whitton. He had lived in Sebring for 52 years and was retired from Florida Department of Corrections. Mr. Whitton served in the National Guard and was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Korea.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Leila M. Whitton, and is survived by his four children, Cindy Whitton, Debbie Whitton, Nathan Whitton (Jansey), and Steven Whitton; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be at held at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. Wednesday (today), May 29, 2019 with visitation an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Pinecrest Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of: Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870; 863-385-1546.
