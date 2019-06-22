This week the Ware household has more than doubled its canine population. John left his three dogs in our care while he, Amanda and Lavinia went out of town for a week. Add the two dogs who reside here, and we’re talking about five dogs roaming the premises.
More than once I’ve thought he and Amanda should’ve taken the dogs and left me the baby.
Don’t get me wrong. Their dogs are cute and for the most part aren’t that hard to deal with. But they are dogs, which means we’ve had a few interesting days so far.
Where to start? Probably with Dax, the biggest of the trio. He’s black and probably part lab. He loves the outdoors and will wander my fenced-in backyard long after the others are ready to come inside.
Monday, he got past me out the front door with one of his brothers. While I quickly got back the smaller dog, Dax wandered the area, out of sight, for around an hour. It was a tense hour for your humble columnist, who wondered if she was going to have to report to her son and daughter-in-law that she’d lost one of their furry kiddos. Fortunately, he came back to the house and as I type this is happily inside, content to sit in the den and contemplate life.
He is big enough to reach our kitchen counters, which resulted in the loss of a package of hamburger buns I was thawing. As far as I know he shared his booty with the other dogs and was for some reason not interested in dinner that night.
Then there’s Ollie, who is small, brown and hostile to strangers. His go-to response when confronted with someone he doesn’t know is to bark furiously, following the stranger around with sharp yips to let them know he’s watching them.
Experience has taught us the best thing for a stranger to do when confronted with Ollie is to ignore him. Granted, this isn’t easy. Ollie is very persistent. But if one is patient and pretends Ollie doesn’t exist, the dog’s hostility gives way to curiosity. After a while, he calms down and will permit the former stranger to approach him, and may even wind up on their lap, giving them kisses on the chin.
Luca is the third dog, who strongly resembles a dust mop. Luca in general is easygoing, though, like the others, he appears to feel the need to mark my kitchen cabinets. I have mopped up a lot of puddles in the kitchen, and with five dogs it’s hard to know who to pin the blame on. So maybe I’m being unfair to Luca.
Dinnertime is an exercise in planning. Barney is quite capable of keeping other dogs away from his food, but poor Gerry has found more than one dinner taken from him by Ollie, who is almost as good at guarding his food as Barney is. I try to direct him to his own food, along with his brothers. But they seem uninterested in what they’re supposed to eat.
You may ask how Don, Mom, and I are dealing with being outnumbered. We’ve protected Mom with a gate barring the dogs from her room. Otherwise she’d have company in her bed at night (the dogs sleep with John and Amanda). Don manages pretty well by being out of the house at work. This leaves me to handle the herd, as it were.
So far, I haven’t run screaming from the house, and the dogs are all in good health. With any luck we’ll all survive the next few days until John and Amanda return to retrieve them.
I’d go on, but it’s dinnertime for the dogs. I’m going to try to get Gerry his food without a certain Ollie getting in the way. Wish me luck.
