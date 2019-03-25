As you are reading this, the staff at the Highlands News-Sun is settling in to our new digs at 321 N. Ridgewood Drive, next to the Sebring Police Department.
As many of you will recall, we were previously on Circle Drive, but following that pain-in-the-posterior Irma in 2017, we found ourselves back out on the highway on familiar ground. Although we loved the spaciousness of the building, we knew that our stay there was temporary at best.
Our “temporary” location was so greatly appreciated after bouncing from one location to another ... anywhere we could find WiFi ... until we could find out the extent of the damage in our home on the Circle. One of the last days there not only saw rainwater flooding in the back rooms, but also tears welling up in my eyes as I saw boxes upon boxes of old photos and archives destroyed.
The move we made last week and over the weekend was well planned. Months ago, D-R Media bought the North Ridgewood Drive building and renovation began. It no longer looks like a former furniture store. The facade has been reworked and painted, as have the inside walls. New flooring was put down and new windows installed. Desks were moved and cubicles erected. While some of the staff spent Thursday and Friday unpacking boxes at the new location, some of us continued about our normal duties, moving only after our work areas were prepared for us.
While I will miss the privacy of having my own office where confidential phone calls or conversations could take place, there are other things that I won’t miss about the office site on U.S. 27.
No longer will I have to wait patiently while a vehicle blocks the parking lot entrance from Flare Road. Drivers ignore the signs that say “Do not block driveway.” No longer will I have to wait patiently for an opportunity to exit the parking lot onto Flare Road so I can head north on U.S. 27 at the end of the day. The red light to turn onto U.S. 27 from Flare Road is the longest darn red light on the highway, I think.
It will also be nice to not have to worry about the traffic outside the office. I can’t tell you how many crashes or near crashes we have witnessed from inside our own office. Heck, somehow someone actually hit the side of our building, just on the other side of the wall in my office. I wasn’t in my office at the time, thank goodness, but the wall was cracked inside so I know it was a hard hit. On a positive note, the driver was OK. Understandably she was shook up, but OK other than that.
I will also not miss the car who likes to drive by the office late in the afternoon with his music blaring so loud that it makes the windows rattle. Nope, I won’t miss that at all. It’s too bad that these people don’t realize the damage they are doing to their hearing, but that’s a soap box I’ll let someone else step up on.
I will miss the fact that my daughter works close by, but we’ll adapt to that. We did once before and still were able to enjoy many lunches together.
Yes, I’m happy to know we are back downtown now. A different office, yes, but we’re still back downtown where it’s easy to walk to more than one place to eat and if I so choose, I can walk down to visit any number of my downtown friends.
So, if you go looking for us, we’re now at 321 N. Ridgewood Drive, right next to the Sebring Police Department. The office opens at 8 a.m. Monday. Come on down and check us out!
Romona Washington is executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun. She also serves as corporate executive editor for D-R Media. Contact her via email at romona.washington@highlandsnewssun.com
