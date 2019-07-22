NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Jim Herman rode President Donald Trump’s putting advice to victory Sunday in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship.
Taking advantage of playing partner Kelly Kraft’s two late bogeys, Herman finished with a 2-under 70 for a one-stroke victory at Keene Trace. A shot ahead with three to play, Kraft bogeyed the par-3 16th and par-4 17th in a closing 70.
Trump’s regular golf partner while working as an assistant professional at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, Herman changed to a conventional putting grip and clubhead at the president’s suggestion following a recent round. The putter cooled off a bit Sunday after Herman opened with rounds of 65, 65 and 62, but he did just enough to edge Kraft — who shot 61 on Saturday — for his second PGA Tour title.
Encouraged by Trump to pursue a playing career, the 41-year-old Herman won the 2016 Shell Houston Open for his lone tour title — a victory that also followed a friendly round with Trump.
“I think I need to see him again soon,” Herman said on the 18th green after a winning tap-in par. “He motivates me and puts me in a good spot.”
Herman received a spot in the PGA Championship, but not in the Masters.
Sepp Straka was third at 23-under after a 66.
Matt Jones (63) and Austin Cook (70) followed at 22 under. Cook had a tour-record five birdies in the event.
