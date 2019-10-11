By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — A Sebring man facing a manslaughter charge after punching another man has his trial date set for early February.
Benjamin Hernandez Jr., 28, has his next day in court on Jan. 29, 2020, a preliminary conference to his trail, which is set for the week of Feb. 10, 2020, according to a continuance granted last Wednesday by Circuit Court Judge Robert LeBlanc with the Ninth Judicial District.
Hernandez was originally charged with aggravated battery for a June 4 incident at Miller’s Ale House in Kissimmee that resulted in the death of 51-year-old Srikanth Srinivasan.
Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest reports state that Hernandez told deputies that he went to the restaurant that night for a couple of drinks when he saw Srinivasan and his wife arguing.
Hernandez said he went over to the couple to “de-escalate the issue,” but when Srinivasan would not calm down, he hit him in the face with a closed fist.
Srinivasan fell to the ground, hit his head on the floor and did not get up.
The wife, 35-year-old Barbara Jean Srinivasan, told deputies Hernandez escalated the situation. She told Orlando-based reporters that she and her husband arrived at the restaurant in the midst of a heated discussion about movies.
She also told reporters that Hernandez hurled racial slurs at her husband, while her husband did not once yell back.
He tried to calm the situation, she told reporters.
To deputies, she said she and her husband were having drinks at the Ale House, and her husband left the bar after an argument with her.
A short time later, he returned and approached her in an aggressive manner, but did not touch her, reports said.
She would later tell reporters that her husband was not abusive and she was not scared of her husband.
Arrest reports said he whispered in her ear that they needed to leave, and they started having another argument, at which time Hernandez approached and started arguing with her husband.
Barbara Srinivasan told deputies and reporters she never asked him to step in.
Her husband said something back, and Hernandez punched him in the face with a closed fist, arrest reports said, sending Srikanth Srinivasan to the floor, where he hit his head and stopped moving.
Barbara Srinivasan ran to her husband’s side. Hernandez tried to leave, arrest reports said, and she screamed for someone to stop him, reports said.
He returned to his seat to wait for deputies.
Srikanth Srinivasan was airlifted to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where neurologist Gus Arriola declared him “clinically brain dead” from a herniated brain stem.
Arriola said nothing could be done, and Srikanth Srinivasan was taken off of life support on June 6.
He leaves behind a wife and a daughter.
The bartender that night told deputies he saw Srikanth Srinivasan being verbally aggressive towards his wife and asked her to let him know if she needed help.
He also told deputies that Hernandez came over several minutes later and told the husband to stop being “disrespectful and aggressive” towards her.
The next thing the bartender saw was Srikanth Srinivasan on the ground.
Multiple witnesses said Hernandez attempted to leave the scene but returned to his seat when asked to wait for law enforcement by other customers.
Witnesses told deputies that Hernandez said he was “not going to watch someone get abused” and “I’m not going to watch no man disrespect no women like that.”
Hernandez is free on $3,500 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.