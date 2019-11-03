The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first full week of November will give the standard time anglers of central Florida the first quarter moon phase which arrives Monday and the lunar apogee on Thursday, along with a seasonal fall weather forecast.
The moon is headed toward its furthest orbit point from earth, arriving at the lunar apogee on Thursday. This always means the moon’s influence will be at its weakest factor level the four day prior and after this event. Therefore weather factors will have more of an effect on fishing feeding activity than the moon — thus all fishing resource help sources such as Bass Master and In Fishermen forecast feed ratings in the 1-2 range this week.
However the moon always offers some influence and as is always the case with the first quarter moon phase, the sunrise and sunset periods are helped by the moon’s underfoot and overhead periods, which occur at the same times, respectively, over the next three days.
The fall weather forecast for today predicts a high-pressure cold front entering the state today, dropping temperatures eight degrees from a few days ago, and causing barometric pressure to climb 0.20 In Hg Monday evening through Wednesday’s midday hours.
Today a moderate northerly wind, with speeds in the 12 to 13 mile-per-hour (mph) range will prevail. Monday an east northeasterly wind in the 10 mph range will produce an ideal fishing wind. Tuesday the same direction wind will slow down to a 6 mph range and continue into Wednesday but with speeds back in the 10 mph range.
For the second half of this week, Thursday’s forecast predicts a continuation of a 10 mph northeasterly wind. However Thursday afternoon a low-pressure cold front enters the state, producing a rapid drop in pressure and rainfall on Friday. Temperatures will be declining into the upper 70-degree range by Saturday morning and a strong northeasterly wind will make fishing challenging.
Best Fishing Days: Tuesday and Wednesday a high pressure system will force fish to adjust upward into shoreline shallows which will result in a spike in feeding activity from Tuesday morning to Wednesday midday.
Tuesday morning atmospheric pressure will have risen 0.13 In Hg in the barometer over the past 18 hours, which is enough of an upward change to trigger fish to adjust upward significantly. Pressure will continue to climb an additional 0.07 In Hg, topping out in the 30.20 In Hg range by Wednesday’s late morning hours.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 6:11 p.m. and the sunset at 5:41 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 2-3 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50y minutes and remains in the 2-3 feed intensity range.
Due to a high pressure cold front entering the state today, the moon underfoot period will become productive as it harmonizes with the sunrise Monday and Tuesday. Monday the moon is underfoot at 6:35 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:37 a.m. which will create a second major period from 6-8 a.m. A feed intensity rating of 2-3 will occur Monday through Wednesday. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes.
Note: Barometric pressure will be rising significantly Tuesday and Wednesday during the morning hours so the feed rating could be better than advertised. Add in the fact that water temperatures will have dropped into the ideal feeding temperature range of 70-82 degrees (daily high surface-mark) on both days and both bass and panfish will be feeding at better than average rates for a weak first quarter moon phase.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 12:47 p.m. and solar noon at 12:09 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 2-3 from 10:30 to 1:30 p.m. Atmospheric pressure will have topped out by solar noon so the peak period probably will occur the two hours prior to the moonrise. Daily this period moves later by
Prime Monthly Periods: Nov. 9-14, full moon; and Nov. 23-28, new moon; Dec. 9-14, full moon; and Dec. 23-28, new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.19 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50-feet for the high-level mark and 39-feet for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
