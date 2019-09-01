The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of September gives anglers the last two days of a seven day super new moon phase, and the remote effects of a strong hurricane off Florida’s Eastern coast today through Wednesday.
All fishing factors considered; due to Hurricane Dorian being forecast to turn north by an approaching northern high pressure system arriving in the state tomorrow (projected weather models better be correct), fishing today and Monday is possible.
Tuesday and Wednesday winds will be much too high to fish safely. Cloud-cover will be very high and fish will be very deep. Dissolved oxygen rates will be dangerously low and the possibilities of a ‘fish kill’ will be very high, especially in shallow lakes (“shallow” meaning lakes with maximum depths of 12 feet or less.)
The second half of the week starts with the first quarter moon phase occurring on Thursday and ideal fishing weather factors and the normal rainy season weather pattern will resuming. The sunset period will be the best fishing period of the day but I do believe Thursday will have fish feeding abnormally heavy due to the rapid rise in atmospheric pressure and bright sunny skies.
Best Fishing Days: Thursday morning to noontime, ideal fishing conditions will occur as atmospheric pressure completes a rise of 0.38 In Hg over the previous 24 hours. In other words, fish will be in the shallows Thursday morning until their swim bladders can normalize (12 hrs. approximately) allowing them to return to cooler depths. The moonrise will occur with solar noon, 1:36 p.m. and 1:24 p.m. respectively, and should be the end of the storm-produced feeding-pattern period that day.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 3:39 p.m. and solar noon at 1:24 p.m. which will cause a feed intensity rating of 6 from 1-4 p.m. But due to heavy cloud cover and high winds and atmospheric pressure in the 29.60 In Hg range, you’ll need to fish at depths of 8-18 feet to find a hungry fish. Daily this lunar period moves later by an hour
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 9:23 a.m. and atmospheric pressure peaks during the late morning hours. Therefore a feed intensity rating of 4-5 will occur from 9 a.m. to noon. However, due to the storm’s interference fish will be deep, and cloud cover and wind will make fishing very difficult. Find the right location and depth and you will experience some success.
Prime Monthly Periods: Today and Monday, end of super new moon phase; Sept. 12-16, weak full moon; Sept. 26-30, strong new moon; Oct. 11-15, full moon; Oct. 25-30, new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour summer charter for $250 for up to three anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.16 feet above sea level. S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 32 inches flowing a combined 2,182 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
Lightning is a real threat: During the rainy season lightning is a real threat, therefore anglers should formulate an escape plan when fishing during the afternoon and evening hours. Weather apps for smart phones are always very beneficial in providing an alert thirty minutes before a weather system enters your location.
Anglers should be able to get off the lake and into a vehicle within five to 10 minutes. Do not take cover under trees or tents. If you get caught on the lake as lightning starts, lay lower than your main motor. And it’s essential that you have a working fire extinguisher on board.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com^p
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.