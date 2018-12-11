There’s nothing to like about Republican U.S. Sen.-elect Rick Scott’s Friday night takedown of Democrat Brenda Snipes, Broward County’s embattled supervisor of elections, whom he’s accused of “misfeasance, incompetence and neglect of duty.”
Snipes had announced she was resigning Jan. 4, after all. Why did the governor feel compelled to kick her in the backside — and threaten her pension — on her way out the door?
Without question, Snipes, 75, needs to go. She’s stayed in office far too long and has made far too many mistakes. In the days after the November election, she rattled public confidence yet again by saying she didn’t know how many ballots remained to be counted. This editorial board, which endorsed her opponent in the last election, called for her resignation. People on both sides of the aisle agreed her time was up. Days later, so did she.
You can understand Scott’s pique with Snipes, who regularly brings up the rear in reporting election results. During her office’s chaotic November count, his margin of victory fell into the mandatory recount range. But then again, her flawed ballot design — believed responsible for 25,000 voters skipping the U.S. Senate race in Florida’s bluest county — might have helped him secure his win against Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson.
Snipes did herself no favors by scheduling her resignation for the day after Scott is sworn in as a U.S. senator. Had her plan played out, her replacement would have been named either by Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez Cantera, acting in an interim role, or Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis, who will take office three days later.
Still, Scott has now made Snipes a cause celebre, a black Democratic woman suspended and replaced by a white Republican man — Pete Antonacci — who doesn’t even live in Broward ... As human nature would have it, Snipes punched back by rescinding her resignation — which Scott had not yet accepted — and promising a fight. Now Florida’s Democratic Black Caucus is pushing for a hearing in the Florida Senate, which must decide whether her suspension should be made permanent ... Broward’s elections office needs shaping up, without a doubt. It needs a trustworthy and transparent supervisor who can build public confidence. But for this heavily Democratic county, Gov. Scott instead chose a loyal Republican soldier ... We can only express disappointment that as one of his last acts as governor, Scott chose to stir up a racially-tinged hornet’s nest. That instead of taking the high road, he demonstrated spite toward a public servant at the end of her career. And that among Broward’s nearly 2 million citizens, he couldn’t find a single candidate worth interviewing about how to build confidence in the county’s elections office.
An editorial from the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
