Saturdays in Highlands County often have exciting events that may go unnoticed by those that live in the Highlands County area and have no connections to high school-aged students.
Every fall in October, the Heartland Invitational Swim Meet unfolds at the Lake Placid High School swimming pool.
This past weekend, six high school teams competed for top honors in this prestigious high school swim event. Brightly colored, pop up canopy tents were everywhere to provide shade for the spectators, swimmers and volunteers. The action is non-stop as 20-plus events with several heats in several of the classes takes place. The Dragon swimmers were on the pool deck at 6:15 a.m. along with the volunteers coming in around 7 a.m. Events were scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and lasted well past 2 p.m.
Locally, Avon Park, Sebring and Hardee competed along with two coastal schools, Bishop Verot Catholic High School from Fort Myers and St. Edward’s from Vero Beach. On this day, the Green Dragon boys and girls took overall champion honors. Individual and Relay team medals were awarded along with trophies. Throughout the morning and into the afternoon, a great positive vibe from swimmers and family members buzzed along as everyone encouraged swimmers from all of the teams. True sportsmanship was definitely the order of the day.
The Heartland Invitational requires many volunteers to assist with admission, swimmers check-in, scoring and timing and, of course, food concessions. Like a well-oiled machine, the annual Heartland Invitational swim meet was satisfying to be a part of with so many great people.
Coach Tom Creel has become somewhat of a legend for having winning swim teams year after year and makes sure his Green Dragons are in tip-top shape for rugged meets against Sebring, Hardee, Avon Park and several Polk County schools. In a couple of weeks the process begins all over again as the Lake Placid Green Dragons host their district swim meet with several teams coming to Lake Placid from the coasts of Florida. We wish all of our county teams “all the best” in upcoming district meets.
