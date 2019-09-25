By JIM TURNER
News Service of Florida
TALLAHASSEE — The state might offer more money to lure applicants to become Florida’s top financial regulator, as a deadline to apply has been set for Sunday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suggested increasing the salary for the Office of Financial Regulation commissioner, a position that has been open since July when Ronald Rubin was fired over allegations of sexual harassment.
As of Tuesday, the job had attracted seven applicants.
“People that are very qualified in this realm, you know, sometimes it’s a tough lift to want them to do that (apply without higher pay),” DeSantis said. “I’m open to discussing that (offering higher pay), as well, if that could help potentially attract some more qualified candidates.”
Rubin, who was fired less than five months after being hired, was paid an annual salary of $166,000. DeSantis and state Cabinet members did not discuss the amount of a potential increase during a meeting Tuesday.
Aides to DeSantis and the Cabinet are expected to put forward finalists for the job Oct. 2, with the governor and Cabinet members conducting interviews Oct. 8.
After the firing of Rubin, the hiring process also is expected to include more law-enforcement reviews of candidates.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said rather than each office doing their own vetting of the finalists, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement should conduct background checks, with the findings presented before the interviews.
