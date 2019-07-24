D-R Media Executive Editor Romona Washington, at left, and Lakeshore Mall General Manager Jenny Cheek, at right, present the Highlander 501c3 Award to Kelly Dressel, representative of the Children’s Museum of the Highlands.
Deputy Sheriff Kevin Gentry and his mother, Susan Gentry, along with D-R Media Executive Editor Romona Washington. The Gentrys accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award for Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr., who was killed in the line of duty.
Sebring boys basketball coach Princeton Harris stands for recognition at the Highlander Awards banquet.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler heads to the stage to get his award for First Responder of the Year at the Highlands Awards banquet.
Katara Simmons
Alan Holmes heads to the stage to pick-up his award for Financial Representative of the Year.
D-R Media Executive Editor Romona Washington, at left, and Tim Smolarick, vice president and group publisher of D-R Media, post with Stacy Pugh Clogston, who won Female Coach of the Year.
Katara Simmons
From left; Male Coach of the Year winner Tosin Awomewe, D-R Media Executive Editor Romona Washington and Tim Smolarick, vice president and group publisher of D-R Media.
All of the finalists and winners posed for a group photo at the end of the Highlander Awards.
Amy Schlosser won Teen of the Year.
Champion for Children’s Kevin Roberts speaks at the Highlander Awards.
Dr. Thomas Shimshak won Surgeon of the Year at the Highlander Awards.
Zoila Leon reacts after being named Nurse of the Year at the Highlander Awards.
Lois Lewis walks up to receive her Volunter of the Year award.
It was a good-sized crowd at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel for the Highlander Awards.
