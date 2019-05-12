LAKE WALES – The Sebring Blue Streaks came up short in the Class 6A-District 10 championship game against Lake Wales Friday night.
Sebring rallied to tie the game to force extra innings where the Highlanders got the run they needed in the bottom of the eighth to claim the district championship by a final score of 2-1
“It was a great game,” said Sebring coach Jasone DeWitt. “Great game to be a part of but it just wasn’t a great outcome. Our guys fought and battled. They came back to tie it up and it’s disappointing that we lost. We are in a place that some people at the beginning of the year didn’t think we would be in.”
Lake Wales took the lead in the bottom of the second inning. Ethan North singled, Tommy Ricketts was hit by a pitch and Blake Bradley hit a grounder to third that struck Ricketts in the foot for an automatic out. North advanced to third and Bradley was safe at first. Jared Mueller singled to right field to score North to give the Highlanders a 1-0 lead.
Cody Carpenter was strong on the mound for Sebring allowing only one run on nine hits against a formidable Lake Wales offense. Carpenter struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
“It just didn’t go our way,” said Carpenter. “We worked hard and did everything we could but sometimes it just doesn’t go your way. I felt great on the mound. We had a couple errors but you just have to work past them. We are going to practice hard for regionals. We work harder than any other team out here, we work as much as possible. Our coaches are great and I love my coaches. Wouldn’t trade them for anything.”
In the top of the sixth Sebring’s Drew Smith lined a single to centerfield and Blayne Huter put down a sacrifice bunt advancing Smith to second. Charles Petty grounded out to shortstop advancing Smith to third. Trey Bender grounded the ball to third which was misplayed allowing Smith to score to tie the game at 1.
The game remained tied and went into extra innings. The Blue Streaks brought Petty to the mound in relief.
Lake Wales struck in the bottom of the eighth as Clay Jacobs walked and was bunted to second base. Bradley followed with a base hit to right-centerfield to plate the winning run for the Highlanders.
Despite the tough loss, Sebring will go on the road and play a Class 6A-Region 3 quarterfinal on Wednesday night at Class 6A-District 9 champion Dunedin.
“The good thing is that we are still playing,” coach DeWitt said. “A lot of schools in the state of Florida would love the opportunity to still be playing. We are going on the road to be road warriors and our goal is to win. Cody Carpenter did a heck of a job pitching tonight against a good hitting team. I am proud of him. He did a great job. We have to come back and get to work on Monday.This is a great group of guys and I want them to continue to relax and have fun.”
