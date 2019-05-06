SEBRING — Sebring beat Lake Wales twice during the regular season, but Friday night was different as the Highlanders blanked the Blue Streaks by a score of 8-0 to win the Class 6A-District 10 championship.
The win improved Lake Wales to 18-8 on the season, while the loss dropped Sebring to 20-2.
Lake Wales, as district champion, will host a regional quarterfinal against Tarpon Springs on Wednesday.
As district runner-up, Sebring will play in a regional quarterfinal on Wednesday night at District 9 champion Dunedin.
“We are still in it and Lake Wales is a good team,” said Sebring Coach Joe Sinness. “The toughest thing to do is beat a good team three times in a row. It is the first time we competed for a district title in quite a few years and this is the first time any of our current girls on the team have competed for one.”
After a scoreless first inning, Lake Wales broke through in the second inning with a pair of doubles, one by Nadia Zenteno, the second by Melkayla Irvis, to give the Highlanders a 1-0 lead.
Lake Wales added three runs in the third inning with two doubles, a single and an error giving the Highlanders a 4-0 lead.
Lake Wales’ pitching limited Sebring’s potent offense to just one hit, a third inning single by senior Jade Sinness.
Lake Wales extended its lead in the fifth inning as three hits and three errors by Sebring led to four runs as the Highlanders took an 8-0 lead.
Zenteno singled to drive in a run, an error on a ground ball by Lexi Thomas scored one and Cameron Dicks drove in two with a single into left field to cap off the scoring in the fifth inning.
Sebring kept Lake Wales scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings, even though they had runners in scoring position in both innings.
The Blue Streaks failed to score in their last pair of at-bats to end a frustrating evening.
Lake Wales banged out 11 hits and committed no errors. The Highlanders left 11 men on base as they put pressure on the Sebring defense the entire game.
“The simple fact is that this was probably our worse overall game this year,” said coach Sinness. “I think we were relaxed and ready to play, it was just one of those deals that if it could go wrong for us, it went wrong. Better to happen now than happen in an elimination game.”
Sebring will look to bounce back with a better performance in Wednesday night’s Class 6A regional quarterfinal at Dunedin (14-13).
“We are still a very good team and I think we will rebound,” coach Sinness said. “Our goal is to win the next game. If Lake Wales beats Tarpon Springs we would play them again in a regional semifinal and hopefully have a better outcome.”
