By JIM TAYLOR
Correspondent
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils Volleyball team lost a heart breaker on Monday night against the Lake Wales Highlanders three games to two after holding a 2-1 game lead; 22-25, 26-24, 26-24, 21-25 and 11-15.
“Tough loss is an understatement,” said Avon Park assistant coach Brianna Roque. “I feel as a team we are still inconsistent, we are passing the ball, setting the ball, then we don’t see that for 10 points. Then we start getting down on ourselves, we just need to pick it up, work harder at practice.
“We beat Lake Wales in our tournament, so I do not know what happened here tonight. So many unforced errors, bad serves, should not happen. Basic volleyball, get the ball over the net, once it passes the plane of the net, pass the ball, set the ball, put the ball away. We seemed to have a problem getting the concept of that.”
Avon Park opened up a 9-4 lead in the first game, only to give up six straight points and the lead at 10-9. Tied at 12, Avon Park again surged on a 7-1 run to take a 19-13 lead, but the Highlanders answered with an 11-1 run to take a 24-20 lead and win the first game 25-22.
The Red Devils came out strong in the second game to take an early 8-1 lead. The Highlanders chipped away at Avon Park, tying the game at 18 and taking a brief lead at 20-19. This time the Red Devils responded with a 5-1 run to take a 24-21 lead and after the Highlanders tied the score at 24, the Red Devils scored the next two to win 26-24.
Avon Park held an early lead in game three at four points, 13-9. Lake Wales again chipped away and eventually took the lead at 20-18. Tied at 23, the Highlanders held game point at 24-23 before Avon Park posted the next three points for the 26-24 win to take a two-game to one lead.
The fourth game was a battle as the Red Devils took a 10-8 lead. The Highlanders reversed that over the next 18 points to tie the game at 18. Lake Wales continued with the momentum to win seven of the next ten points to beat the Red Devils 25-21.
The Red Devils had trouble regrouping in the fifth set, giving up four quick points. Though Avon Park fought to cut the Highlander lead back to one at 6-5, they were unable to catch Lake Wales as the Highlanders pulled away to win the fifth set 15-11.
“This was our first home game, so nerves came into play,” Roque said. “But our main competition is Lake Placid and that is what we want to work up to and with the schedule change due to the hurricane, we will be playing them back-to-back later in the season. I think we are a well capable team, but if we act as individuals and not part of a team, we will not get there.”
